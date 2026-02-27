TotalEnergies Set to Commit to 20-Year Purchase from Alaska LNG

'Alaska LNG offers a unique Pacific orientation that complements TotalEnergies' supply strategy and provides Asian customers with direct access to U.S. gas'.

Glenfarne Group LLC has executed a letter of intent with TotalEnergies SE for the French energy giant to buy 2 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas over 20 years from the under-development Alaska LNG.

“TotalEnergies is one of the most sophisticated LNG market participants in the world", Glenfarne chief executive and founder Brendan Duval said in an online statement Thursday. "Alaska LNG offers a unique Pacific orientation that complements TotalEnergies’ supply strategy and provides Asian customers with direct access to U.S. gas".

Alaska LNG, designed to process gas from the North Slope for both the domestic and overseas markets, holds an Energy Department permit to export 20 MMtpa of LNG. That is equivalent to 2.55 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas according to Alaska LNG.

"TotalEnergies is indeed very proud to have been the number one exporter of U.S. LNG in 2025 with 19 million tons representing 18 percent of the whole U.S. production", said TotalEnergies chair and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné.

TotalEnergies aims to raise the share of gas in its sales mix to nearly 50 percent by 2030. It is already the world's third-biggest LNG player with a portfolio of 44 MMtpa in 2025 thanks to stakes in liquefaction plants across the globe, according to the company.

Glenfarne said it "intends to contract 80 percent, or 16 MTPA [million metric tons per annum], of Alaska LNG's 20 MTPA volume to finance the project and now has 13 MTPA accounted for under preliminary long-term agreements with Total Energies, JERA, Tokyo Gas, CPC, PTT and POSCO".

On December 11, 2025 the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council announced the completion of permit renewal for the project following a review of environmental opinions.

At the end of 2025 Sydney, Australia-based Worley Ltd completed "engineering work sufficient for a final investment decision", Glenfarne said in a statement January 22, 2026.

That statement also announced several preliminary agreements to source feed gas for and sell output from Alaska LNG, as well as the conditional award of build contracts.

Glenfarne said in the statement it had executed "gas sales precedent agreements" with Exxon Mobil Corp and Hilcorp Energy Co for the supply of gas from phase 1 of Alaska LNG. Glenfarne has an earlier gas sales precedent agreement with Pantheon Resources PLC.

The statement also said Glenfarne had signed a letter of intent with Alaskan utility ENSTAR Natural Gas Co for a 30-year supply of LNG from the project.

The January update also said Glenfarne has provisionally selected Worley for engineering, procurement and construction management services for Alaska LNG.

The update also announced conditional awards for pipe supply and construction.

On November 10, 2025 Glenfarne and Baker Hughes announced a partnership that would see Baker Hughes supply refrigerant compressors and power generation equipment for Alaska LNG. Under the collaboration, Baker Hughes has also committed to investing in Alaska LNG.

The project is planned to proceed in two phases. Phase 1 aims to deliver gas to the domestic market via a pipeline to the Anchorage region.

"Glenfarne is targeting mechanical completion of the pipeline in 2028 and delivery of first gas in 2029", Glenfarne said in the January 2026 update.

Phase 2 would install additional infrastructure to enable overseas exports.

Glenfarne took over Alaska LNG in March 2025 as lead developer, with the state government's Alaska Gasline Development Corp retaining 25 percent.

