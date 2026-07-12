TotalEnergies Sells Small-Scale Solar Assets in Europe

The sale is part of TotalEnergies' efforts 'to refocus its renewable development on large utility-scale solar and wind farms in order to benefit from economies of scale', the French energy giant said.

TotalEnergies SE said Thursday it had divested its European portfolio of distributed solar power, giving up a total capacity of about 170 megawatts (MW) mainly from rooftop installations.

The assets, sold to Amarenco and AMPYR Distributed Energy, are located across Belgium, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The disposition is part of TotalEnergies' efforts "to refocus its renewable development on large utility-scale solar and wind farms in order to benefit from economies of scale", the French energy giant said in a statement.

"Distributed generation involves the development of projects generally below 3 MW, for which TotalEnergies' business model is less suited than for large utility-scale power plants that offer economies of scale", TotalEnergies added.

"This divestment will have no impact on TotalEnergies' pace of development in renewables, as the Company installed 8 GW of gross renewable capacity in last twelve months, reaching 35 GW of gross capacity at end-March 2026, and aims to maintain this annual pace through to 2030 to reach more than 75 GW", it said.

Amarenco, whose portion of the transaction involved the acquisition of Énergie Développement from TotalEnergies Renouvelables France, said separately the acquisition is "a key step towards achieving our ambition: to reach, within 24 months, 1 TWh of annual generation, 1 GW of installed capacity and full structural financial independence".

"By taking full ownership of this multi-segment portfolio of solar assets, which is particularly well-established in the South-West, we are consolidating our position as an IPP and strengthening the predictability of our revenues", Amarenco said.

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ADE said in its own announcement it had acquired 70 MW of the TotalEnergies assets, spread in 17 sites in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the UK and the Iberian Peninsula. These have increased ADE's contracted capacity to 250 MW, ADE said.

"All assets are backed by long-term Power Purchase Agreements with established corporate customers", ADE said.

ADE chief executive John Behan said the acquired assets expand the company's "ability to support businesses with multi-site, multi-country energy strategies - giving customers a single, trusted partner to fund, own and operate onsite renewable energy across Europe".

"At a time when European businesses are facing some of the highest energy prices in the world, onsite energy has never been more important", Behan said. "It gives organizations greater cost certainty, improved energy resilience and a practical way to reduce emissions, and we're now even better placed to deliver that at scale and at pace".

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