TotalEnergies Seeks Approval for France's Biggest RE Project

TotalEnergies filed for government authorization for a EUR 4.5-billion 1.5-gigawatt wind farm off the coast of Normandy.

TotalEnergies SE said it has filed for government authorization for a EUR 4.5-billion ($5.24 billion) 1.5-gigawatt (GW) wind farm off the coast of Normandy, which it says is France's largest renewable energy project.

Expected to be commissioned 2033, Center Manche II would generate six terawatt hours a year, enough to power over one million French households, according to TotalEnergies.

"In line with regulatory requirements, the application includes technical and environmental surveys, a preliminary design for the wind farm, and the planned installation program", it said in a press release.

"The environmental impact assessment takes account of the findings of the aforementioned surveys, regular discussions with government departments, and the contributions gathered through the consultation process carried out with regional stakeholders.

"The permitting process is now entering a new phase, starting with completion of the dossier followed by its examination by the government",

"At the same time, Centre Manche Energies will pursue consultation with local officials, environmental organizations, seafarers, and the public to ensure the project is well integrated into the region’s economy and community", TotalEnergies added, referring to a wholly owned subsidiary overseeing the project.

The project is proposed to be sited over 40 kilometers (24.85 miles) from shore.

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TotalEnergies said it "intends to focus sourcing on European suppliers, particularly for wind turbines and electric cables".

TotalEnergies had applied for the project through a consortium with Germany's RWE AG. However, TotalEnergies said last year it was planning to bring in a new partner after RWE initiated an exit from the project.

"TotalEnergies is continuing to invest in its home country’s energy security and in the nationwide supply of fuels, gas and electricity", the company affirmed in announcing the application. "Since 2020, while transforming its energy offering, TotalEnergies has invested several billion euros in France, nearly half of which has helped support the energy transition of its sites and customers.

"Its renewables portfolio boasts 420 wind, solar, hydropower and battery storage facilities, allowing TotalEnergies to meet the electricity needs of the equivalent of 1.8 million people in France, putting the Company among the country’s top three renewable power operators, with more than 2 GW of installed capacity.

"TotalEnergies supplies electricity and gas to 4.2 million residential and business customers".

Across its global portfolio, TotalEnergies grew its installed renewable power capacity to 35.6 GW at the end of March, according to its quarterly report. That was up nearly 8 GW from the same period last year.

TotalEnergies' net electricity production from renewable sources in the first three months of 2026 increased 20 percent year-on-year to 8.2 terawatt hours, according to the report.

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