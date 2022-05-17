TotalEnergies, Ørsted To Jointly Bid For Dutch OWF Tenders

TotalEnergies has partnered up with Ørsted as it lines up bids for two Dutch offshore wind tenders in Holland Coast West.

TotalEnergies and Ørsted have formed a partnership to bid for two Dutch offshore wind tenders in the Holland Coast West round. The project aims to achieve a net positive impact on biodiversity and the Dutch energy system. The Holland Coast West wind farms are located approximately 32 miles off the Dutch coast and have a combined capacity of nearly 1.5 gigawatts (GW).

Ørsted and TotalEnergies will combine their strengths in these tenders to contribute to the Netherlands’ objective of developing more than 70 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2050 for power generation associated with large-scale hydrogen production.

Ørsted aims for a net-positive biodiversity impact by 2030. Furthermore, Ørsted has significant, global experience in supplying large-scale green energy to communities and industries. The successful realization – on time and budget during a worldwide pandemic - of the Borssele 1&2 wind farm demonstrates that Ørsted is a reliable partner for the green transformation of the Netherlands.

TotalEnergies, on its side, will leverage its proven expertise in offshore operations, and its unique position as an integrated energy company in the Netherlands, through an ambitious investment program of green energy and hydrogen production to decarbonize its industrial activities in the Zeeland province. TotalEnergies will also ensure the stability of the Dutch power grid while putting sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

“The energy transition brings new challenges, both in terms of environmental impact and integration of green energy into the power system. It’s precisely to meet these challenges that we’re participating in these tenders, together with Ørsted, to support the energy transition in the Netherlands, where we draw on more than half a century of Dutch offshore operational experience to be a reliable energy partner. As a global multi-energy company that places sustainable development at the heart of its strategy, we’d be delighted to realize these innovative projects,” said Olivier Terneaud, VP Offshore Wind at TotalEnergies.

“We are very pleased with our partnership with TotalEnergies for the upcoming Dutch tenders. With our joint bids, we want to ensure the Netherlands can accelerate its offshore wind build-out towards 2030 and beyond, in a state-of-the-art ecologically friendly manner and as part of an integrated energy system. Ørsted looks forward to making a significant contribution to the energy transition in the Netherlands, together with TotalEnergies,” adds Rasmus Errboe, Head of Region Continental Europe at Ørsted.

The HKW VI tender proposal will change how wind farms relate to ecology. With its measures, unprecedented monitoring program, and strong cooperation with companies, institutes, universities, and NGOs it focuses on working with all parties, both international and local, to build the knowledge needed to have wind farms strengthen nature by default.

Zeeland is the largest hydrogen cluster in the Netherlands. With 600 MW of electrolysis capacity, the largest green hydrogen cluster in the world will be made possible by 2027, powered solely by the Holland Coast West wind farm. Supplemented with, among other things, electric transport, batteries, and direct electrification of the industry, the two companies pledge to achieve maximum system integration.

The winners of the tenders are expected to be announced by the Dutch government in the Fall of 2022.

