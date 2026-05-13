TotalEnergies Resumes Syrian Activities with Mediterranean Exploration Deal

The agreement marks TotalEnergies' resumption of in-the-field activities in the country since the French energy giant ceased production about 15 years ago due to international sanctions against the Assad regime.

TotalEnergies SE has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Syrian Petroleum Co for exploration in Block 3 off Syria's Mediterranean coast.

The agreement, signed with ConocoPhillips and QatarEnergy, marks TotalEnergies' resumption of in-the-field activities in the country since the French energy giant ceased production about 15 years ago due to international sanctions against the Assad regime.

"The MoU covers a technical review by the partners of the offshore Block 3 area and establishes a framework for technical and commercial discussions related to exploration activities on this block", TotalEnergies said in an online statement.

Julien Pouget, TotalEnergies senior vice president for exploration and production in the Middle East and North Africa, said, "We are pleased to enter into this new partnership with the Syrian Petroleum Company with which we had a long and fruitful relationship from 1988 to 2011, and we look forward to cooperating with QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips to assess Syrian offshore exploration opportunities in the Mediterranean Sea".

TotalEnergies stopped oil and gas production in Syria in December 2011 amid sanctions against the country by the European Union and the United States, though its Damascus office remained open until 2019, according to the company.

"The Deir ez-Zor license under PSA 88 (50 percent) and in the Tabiyeh Gas Service Contract have been under force majeure since December 2011", TotalEnergies said in its "Universal Registration Document 2025".

That report added, "In 2025, TotalEnergies made small payments to Syrian authorities related to the maintenance and protection of trademarks and designs in Syria and may make similar small payments in 2026. These payments are not prohibited by applicable Sanctions Regimes".

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Sanctions Relief

TotalEnergies' new exploration agreement follows the EU and the US' relaxation of sanctions in 2025, after the fall of the Assad dynasty late 2024.

On May 28, 2025 the European Council confirmed it had passed "legal acts lifting all economic restrictive measures on Syria, with the exception of those based on security grounds" to support "the Syrian people in reuniting and rebuilding a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria".

"As part of the same approach, the Council has also removed 24 entities from the EU list of those subject to the freezing of funds and economic resources", the Council said. "Several of these entities are banks, including the Central Bank of Syria, or companies operating in key sectors for Syria's economic recovery - such as oil production and refining, cotton, and telecommunications - while others are media and tv outlets".

On June 30, 2025 U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order lifting Syria-related sanctions that date back as far as 2004 but expanded some sanctions in response to the continuing "threat" to the stability of the region from entities linked to the Assad regime.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com