TotalEnergies Restarts Mozambique LNG Construction Activities

TotalEnergies SE said Thursday the under-construction Mozambique LNG is back in full gear after a security-related force majeure declaration that had been in place for about five years.

The relaunch comes amid a new legal challenge in France accusing the French energy giant of "complicity in war crimes" over the alleged 2021 killing by Mozambican armed forces of dozens of civilians at the project site in Cabo Delgado province's Afungi peninsula.

TotalEnergies has denied any wrongdoing. And on November 7, 2025 the company and its Mozambique LNG partners lifted the freeze declaration announced April 26, 2021.

Operator TotalEnergies said that in a meeting Thursday in Afungi, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo confirmed to TotalEnergies chair and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné "all measures taken to address the security and the continued cooperation with Rwanda".

"Construction activities have now restarted both offshore and onshore at Afungi site, with over 4,000 workers currently mobilized of which over 3,000 are Mozambican nationals", TotalEnergies said in an online statement. "First LNG is expected in 2029 as the project progress is currently at 40 percent - almost all engineering and procurement of main equipment have been executed during the force majeure period".

Mozambique LNG is designed to develop about 65 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas deposits in the northern coast of the Eastern African country to deliver an initial 13 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas. The partners plan to expand that to up to 43 MMtpa according to the project website.

Chapo was quoted in Thursday's statement as saying, "It will have a direct and significant impact on job creation, both in construction phase and in the operational phase, stimulating the national labor market and promoting the capacity-building of Mozambican manpower".

"At the same time, it consolidates Mozambique's positioning as a regional energy hub and reaffirms the country as a credible and relevant actor in the global liquefied natural gas market, strengthening its geostrategic position and its role in global energy security", Chapo added.

TotalEnergies has decided to restart the project, which it approved 2019 with an expected investment of $20 billion, despite withdrawal by British and Dutch finance agencies amid the allegations over the 2021 killings.

"The Mozambique LNG partners have unanimously agreed to provide additional equity to replace the UKEF [UK Export Finance] and Atradius contributions, representing in aggregate approximately 10 percent of the external financing", TotalEnergies said in a press release December 2, 2025.

French Complaint

On November 17, 2025 the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) filed a criminal complaint with the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor accusing TotalEnergies of "complicity in war crimes, torture and enforced disappearance".

"The oil and gas major is accused of having directly financed and materially supported the Joint Task Force, composed of Mozambican armed forces, which between July and September 2021, allegedly detained, tortured and killed dozens of civilians on TotalEnergies’ gas site", the ECCHR said in a statement on its website then.

"Following an insurgent attack on Palma town by the armed group Al-Shabab in March and April 2021, the Mozambican army - including members of the Joint Task Force supported by TotalEnergies - allegedly arbitrarily detained dozens of civilians in metal containers situated at the facility entrance between July and September 2021", the ECCHR said, acknowledging reports by news organizations Politico, SourceMaterial and Le Monde.

"The Joint Task Force was established through a 2020 memorandum between TotalEnergies' Mozambique subsidiary and the Mozambican government as a dedicated security unit to protect the Mozambique LNG project operations", the ECCHR noted.

"Internal TotalEnergies documents, including from its security contractor, detail acts of violence against civilians committed by Mozambican armed forces from May 2020, revealing that the company was aware of serious human rights violations carried out by the Joint Task Force in close proximity to its facility before the container massacre", the ECCHR added.

"Those documents were obtained through freedom of information requests addressed to public financiers of the project [including Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the Netherlands' Atradius]. Some have been reported on by Le Monde and SourceMaterial, but the complaint analyzes new documents sent by the Dutch government, in which TotalEnergies details its security system, as well as the human rights risks associated with the employment of the Joint Task Force.

"Despite this knowledge, TotalEnergies continued to directly support the Joint Task Force by providing accommodation, food, equipment and soldier bonuses - while stipulating that bonuses would be withdrawn if soldiers committed human rights violations".

The ECCHR noted its criminal complaint is the second filed against TotalEnergies over Mozambique LNG, following a 2023 complaint by survivors and relatives of victims accusing the company of failing to ensure subcontractors' safety.

"Companies and their executives are not neutral actors when they operate in conflict zones: if they enable or fuel crimes, they might be complicit and should be held accountable", said Clara Gonzales, ECCHR co-program director for business and human rights.

In response to the ECCHR, TotalEnergies published a statement November 20, 2025 highlighting that it was the responsibility of government forces to ensure security at the site, while acknowledging the Palma attack "had tragic consequences for the local population".

The statement said that following the March 2021 attack, the project partners evacuated all staff from the site and the Mozambican army subsequently took control of the site.

"It is within this context of counter-terrorism efforts that the Politico allegations were reported", TotalEnergies said. "It should additionally be noted that well before the Mozambique LNG project began the Cabo Delgado province was already facing violent attacks from Islamist groups".

Addressing allegations first raised by Politico, the statement said, "All internal verifications conducted with our stakeholders confirm that neither Mozambique LNG nor, a fortiori, TotalEnergies had received at the time any information suggesting that such acts had been committed".

"[T]he relationship between Mozambican security forces and the Afungi gas projects, including Mozambique LNG, was governed by a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the state of Mozambique and the project", TotalEnergies said.

"This MOU, now expired, was intended to support the logistical needs of a joint military-police unit tasked with protecting the site, and imposed strict human rights commitments notably including the training of more than 5,000 personnel in the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights, a grievance mechanism, and procedures for removal in the event of misconduct.

"Incidents reported through this grievance mechanism, as well as through other established grievance reporting channels, were documented and reported by Mozambique LNG in a transparent manner. The complaints and grievances received by Mozambique LNG did not substantiate any of the allegations made by Politico and which were set out in the complaint announced in the press".

In December 2022 TotalEnergies commissioned "an independent assessment of the humanitarian situation in the Cabo Delgado province" whose results "helped strengthen numerous local development programs and support mechanisms for host communities", the statement said.

In November 2024 the project partners requested Mozambican authorities to investigate the allegations, according to TotalEnergies. On March 26, 2025 the company said the country's attorney-general had opened a criminal investigation into the allegations. TotalEnergies on March 26, 2025 also shared a letter by the Mozambican Commission on Human Rights telling the company that the commission would "assess all relevant information" surrounding the allegations.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com