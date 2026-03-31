TotalEnergies, Repsol Launch UK North Sea JV

'NEO NEXT+ becomes the largest independent oil and gas producer on the UK continental shelf with an expected 2026 production of over 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day'.

TotalEnergies SE and NEO NEXT Energy Ltd, created last year by Repsol UK Ltd and HitecVision AS, said Monday they had completed the combination of their exploration and production assets in the United Kingdom.

"Further to this transaction, NEO NEXT+ becomes the largest independent oil and gas producer on the UK continental shelf with an expected 2026 production of over 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day", France's TotalEnergies said in an online statement.

TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said, "The completion of this merger and the creation of NEO NEXT+ marks an important step in TotalEnergies’ long‑term commitment to the UK oil and gas sector".

TotalEnergies owns 47.5 percent of the resulting company, called NEO NEXT+ Energy Ltd. Norway-based HitecVision, an investor in Europe's energy sector, and Repsol UK retain 28.88 percent and 23.63 percent respectively, according to the agreement announced late last year.

Repsol UK is 75 percent owned by Spanish integrated energy company Repsol SA and 25 percent owned by the United States energy investor EIG, which acquired a 25 percent stake in Repsol SA's entire upstream portfolio in 2023 for $4.8 billion.

In 2025 HitecVision and Repsol UK merged their North Sea assets into NEO NEXT with interests of 55 percent and 45 percent respectively.

“With the creation of NEO NEXT+ we are building a more competitive, more resilient North Sea operator with improved scale and a stronger operating footing", Repsol SA CEO Josu Jon Imaz said in a statement posted by NEO NEXT+. "The combined portfolio is better-balanced and positioned to face a volatile environment, creating long-term value for our shareholders".

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NEO NEXT+ encompasses "a large and diverse asset portfolio including notably NEO Energy's [HitecVision subsidiary] and Repsol UK's interests in the Elgin/Franklin complex and the Penguins, Mariner, Shearwater and Culzean fields, enriched by TotalEnergies' UK upstream assets, notably including its interests in the Elgin/Franklin complex and the Alwyn North, Dunbar and Culzean fields", TotalEnergies said in a statement December 8, 2025 announcing the agreement.

Later in December NEO NEXT increased its stake in Culzean, the UK's biggest gas-producing field, to 50.01 percent. NEO NEXT increased its stake by exercising its pre-emptive right after Serica Energy PLC announced its intention to buy BP PLC's 32 percent non-operating stake in the TotalEnergies-operated P111 license, which contains Culzean, and the adjacent P2544 permit, according to Repsol's annual report.

The UK contributed 104,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, consisting of 28,000 barrels per day of liquids and 404 million cubic feet per day of gas, to TotalEnergies' production last year, according to the company's annual report.

In a statement announcing the asset combination with TotalEnergies, NEO NEXT said, "The addition of TotalEnergies UK's operated high-quality producing assets will strengthen NEO NEXT's balance sheet, reinforce its operational capabilities and support its development activities, ensuring a long-term sustainable and resilient future for its oil and gas business in the UK".

"TotalEnergies UK will also retain up to $2.3 billion of the decommissioning liabilities related to its legacy assets, enhancing the cash flows of the combined business", NEO NEXT added.

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