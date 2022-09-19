TotalEnergies Reaches FID For Gas Project Off Tierra Del Fuego

TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision for the Fenix gas development off Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina.

French oil and gas major TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision for the Fenix gas development, located 40 miles off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina.

Through its Total Austral affiliate, TotalEnergies operates the project with a 37.5 percent interest in partnership with WintershallDea and Pan American Sur which hold 37.5 and 25 percent each.

TotalEnergies said that the Fenix field would be developed through three horizontal wells, drilled from a new unmanned platform at 230 feet of water depth. The gas will be transported through a 20-mile pipeline to the TotalEnergies-operated Véga Pleyade platform and treated onshore at the Rio Cullen and Cañadon Alfa plants, also operated by the French firm.

At production start-up, expected in early 2025, Fenix will produce 10 million cubic meters per day of natural gas or 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This development represents an investment of approximately $706 million.

“This latest development demonstrates TotalEnergies' ability to leverage its hydrocarbon portfolio with projects that have low technical costs and low emissions, that can be brought onstream fast by harnessing synergies with existing facilities," said David Mendelson, Senior Vice President, Americas at TotalEnergies Exploration & Production.

“With first gas less than two and a half years from FID, the Fenix project will contribute to maintaining our production levels in Tierra del Fuego and securing supply to the Argentinean gas market. With a carbon intensity of 9 kgCO2/boe, the project will benefit from the company’s technologies in lowering the carbon intensity, such as the installation of wind farms and heat recovery systems,” Mendelson added.

The Argentinian authorities granted the CMA-1 concession, including Fenix, an extension for 10 years until April 30, 2041, in April this year. As a new gas project in Tierra del Fuego, the national authorities also granted Fenix the benefits provided for under Law 19640’s special tax regime.

TotalEnergies has been operating in Argentina since 1978 and is the country’s leading international gas producer, with some 25 percent of production. The company’s equity share of production averaged 81,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021.

Apart from CMA-1, which includes the onshore Ara and Cañadon Alfa fields and the offshore Hidra, Kaus, Carina, Aries, Vega Pleyade, and Fenix fields the company holds equity interests in nine blocks of the onshore Neuquén basin, spanning more than 300,000 net acres, of which five are operated.

Since 2018, TotalEnergies has been developing the Aguada Pichana Este unconventional field, which lies in the Vaca Muerta wet gas window. The French company also has renewable activities in Argentina with an operated capacity of 180 MW coming from one solar plant and two wind farms.

