TotalEnergies Project Topsides Sail Away

Sembcorp Marine Ltd has announced that it has completed the fabrication of two wellhead topsides, one riser topside, and two bridges for deployment to TotalEnergies’ redeveloped Tyra Field in the Danish North Sea.

The topsides and bridges, which sailed away from Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard on July 25, will replace Tyra’s ageing facilities to support TotalEnergies’ vision and pursuit of sustainable operations, Sembcorp Marine noted. The company highlighted that the Covid-19 pandemic caused “unprecedented challenges” to the completion of the modules and bridges.

“Amid the multitude of challenges brought on by Covid-19, Sembcorp Marine is proud to have completed the structures safely for our customer,” Sembcorp Marine’s head of offshore platforms, Samuel Wong, said in a company statement.

“The topsides are delivered building on our extensive track record in constructing topside modules and other facilities for the offshore, marine, and energy industries,” he added.

Morten Hesselager Pedersen, the head of the Tyra redevelopment at TotalEnergies EP Denmark, said, “we celebrate the sailaway of the first new Tyra topsides towards the Danish North Sea”.

“The sailaway is a result of the good collaboration between Sembcorp Marine, and our site team at the yard in Singapore. The Tyra Redevelopment project reaches a key milestone as the topsides are installed later this summer, and we will see the physical contours of Tyra II, which will be the new high tech hub for Danish natural gas and reduce CO2 emissions by 30 percent,” he added.

Back in December 2019, Sembcorp Marine secured a subcontract to construct six topside modules and four bridges for the TotalEnergies EP Denmark’s Tyra redevelopment project. The remaining topside modules and bridges are expected to be delivered in January 2022.

Headquartered in Singapore, Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine, and energy industries, according to its website.

