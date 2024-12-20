TotalEnergies Proceeds with Sale of 50 Pct Stake in West Burton Energy

TotalEnergies SE has agreed to sell 50 percent of its ownership in West Burton Energy to EPUK Investments Ltd. (EPUKI), the UK division of Energeticky a prumyslovy holding (EPH). TotalEnergies recalled in a media release that it had purchased West Burton Energy with the plan to resell half.

West Burton Energy owns and operates the West Burton B gas-fired power plant in Nottinghamshire, England. TotalEnergies said that West Burton B comprises three combined-cycle gas turbines (CCGT) with a total output of 1.3 gigawatts (GW). A 49-megawatt (MW) battery storage system was added in 2018.

TotalEnergies said Upon acquiring West Burton Energy it rounded out its renewable power generation capacity in the UK with a flexible asset that mitigates intermittency to enable the supply of firm power to customers. Given the size of the company’s renewable portfolio in the country, standing at 1.1 GW of gross installed capacity and 4.5 GW under development, TotalEnergies said its needs for gas-based power generation capacity are at 700 MW. This meant that the company immediately forged a plan to sell half the interest in West Burton Energy.

“We are delighted to partner with EPH, a recognized and experienced power producer in the United Kingdom. Thanks to this operation, we are adjusting our net flexible generation capacity to 700 MW, which is consistent with the capacity required to support our renewable growth in the United Kingdom. This integration between flexible and renewable assets will contribute to the objective of our Integrated Power business to reach 12 percent return by 2030”, Sophie Chevalier, Senior Vice President of Flexible Power and Integration at TotalEnergies, said.

TotalEnergies said it has been present in the UK for more than 60 years, operating around 30 percent of the UK Continental Shelf’s gas production, averaging 142,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 in company share.

