TotalEnergies Pays Up For Atapu Stake

French energy major TotalEnergies has settled its bill with its partner Petrobras for the 22.5 percent stake in the Atapu offshore oil field.

Brazilian oil major Petrobras has received the compensation of $934.3 million for the 22.5 percent stake in the Atapu offshore oil field from TotalEnergies.

The Atapu block was acquired by a consortium composed of operator Petrobras which holds 52.5 percent, Shell’s Brazilian unit which holds 25 percent, and TotalEnergies which holds the remaining 22.5 percent.

The block was awarded in the 2nd Bidding Round for the Transfer of Rights Surplus under the Production Sharing Regime on December 17, 2021.

Petrobras has previously already received $1.12 billion from Shell’s Brazilian subsidiary as compensation for the 25 percent stake in the Atapu block earlier in April, while TotalEnergies had been given a bit more time.

The signing of the Production Sharing Contract and the Co-participation Agreement were expected to be completed on April 27, 2022.

The Atapu field is a pre-salt oil field in the Santos Basin, located in water depths of about 6,500 feet. Production started in 2020 and has reached a plateau of 160,000 barrels per day with the first FPSO vessel.

A second FPSO is planned to be sanctioned, which would increase the overall oil production of the field to around 350,000 barrels per day.

TotalEnergies is also partnering with Petrobras on the Sepia field, the stakes for which have been awarded on the same day as those for the Atapu field.

TotalEnergies holds a 28 percent stake in the Sepia field. The two partners, apart from operator Petrobras with its 30 percent stake, are QatarEnergy and Petronas with 21 percent each.

The consortium won the rights to help expand Sepia by offering 37.43 percent in so-called profit oil to the government. Petrobras already operates the field and exercised its rights to a 30 percent stake.

Production at Sepia started in 2021 and is targeting a plateau of 180,000 barrels per day with a first FPSO. A second is planned to be sanctioned, which would increase the overall oil production of the field to around 350,000 barrels per day.

