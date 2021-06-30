TotalEnergies Partners with Uber

TotalEnergies (NYSE: TOT) has announced that it is partnering with Uber (NYSE: UBER) to accelerate the transition of Uber’s drivers towards electric mobility by providing support for vehicle conversion and easier access to charge points.

The partnership targets France at first, according to TotalEnergies, which outlined that there is a possibility to extend the team up to other European countries. Under the deal, TotalEnergies will issue drivers currently using the Uber app, and equipped with electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles, a TotalEnergies card giving them access to charge points located within its service stations and throughout the EV charging networks it operates. TotalEnergies and Uber will also collaborate, based on drivers’ habits and journeys, to determine optimal locations for future hubs and charging sites.

In addition, drivers will be offered the opportunity to join TotalEnergies’ loyalty program, Club, which includes roadside assistance for their electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, and will have access to an in-home offer with free administrative support, designed to encourage the installation of an electric charge point at home.

By 2025, Uber has set an objective to reach 50 percent electric vehicles available on its French platform, which currently has 30,000 registered drivers, as part of wider commitments to be fully electric across Europe and North America by 2030. TotalEnergies notes on its website that it is already strongly involved in charging services and infrastructures in major European cities and throughout France, particularly in Paris. The lack of charging infrastructure is often quoted by drivers as a major obstacle to the transition to electric vehicles, TotalEnergies states on its site.

“We are delighted with this collaboration to support drivers - and beyond that, their customers - in their transition to more affordable, safer and accessible electric mobility,” Guillaume Larroque, the managing director of TotalEnergies Marketing France, said in a company statement.

“Our commitment is to provide them with services that meet their expectations, with the guarantee of an adapted charging network. We share with Uber the same ambitions to achieve carbon neutrality and to accompany cities in the transformation of mobility and the reduction of carbon emissions,” Larroque added in the statement.

Laureline Serieys, the general manager for Uber in France, said, “this partnership with TotalEnergies is a cornerstone in our commitment to reach 50 percent electric vehicles by 2025 and to support VTC drivers in their transition to electric vehicles”.

“The company’s expertise and the coverage of its charging network will help remove some of the obstacles that drivers may encounter and will allow them to make the transition to electric vehicles more serenely,” Serieys went on to say.

TotalEnergies, formerly named Total, describes itself as a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale. The company has 105,000 employees and is active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies’ website shows. Formed in 2010, Uber - which moves people, food, and other items through cities - has now completed more than 10 billion trips.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com