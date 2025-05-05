TotalEnergies, OQEP Begin Construction of Marsa LNG Plant in Oman

The liquefaction plant is primarily intended to serve the marine fuel market as the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering hub in the Middle East.

TotalEnergies SE and OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP) have begun construction of the Marsa LNG plant, located in the port of Sohar, northern Oman, one year after the final investment decision.

The liquefaction plant, which has a capacity of 1 million tons per year and is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2028, is primarily intended to serve the marine fuel market as the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering hub in the Middle East, TotalEnergies said in a news release.

The Marsa LNG plant is fully electrified and combined with a 300 megawatt-peak (MWp) photovoltaic solar farm that will supply the equivalent of the plant’s annual energy needs. The plant is set to be one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG plants in the world, as much as 90% lower than the average carbon intensity of other global LNG plants, according to the release.

Marsa LNG LLC, a joint company owned 80 percent by TotalEnergies and 20% by OQEP, is constructing the plant.

Marsa LNG has signed a charter contract for a new LNG bunkering vessel, which is under construction and will be stationed in Sohar from 2028, where it will supply LNG to a wide range of vessels such as container ships, tankers, and large cruise ships.

"I'm very proud to see Marsa LNG breaking ground, alongside our long-standing partner OQEP, and with the strong support from the Sultanate’s authorities,” TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said. “This flagship project demonstrates that LNG production can be very low carbon, contributing to making gas a long-term transition fuel. With an ambitious technical design, we intend to set the standard and pave the way for the next generation of low-emissions LNG plants across the world. We also offer an effective way to support the shipping sector’s energy transition, by providing lower-emissions marine fuel in a key location at the entrance of the Gulf”.

Oman Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi said, “The Ministry reiterates its steadfast commitment to supporting downstream energy projects as a vital pillar of economic integration across the industrial, trade, port, and logistics sectors. The Marsa LNG project, a strategic collaboration project between OQ Exploration & Production and TotalEnergies, embodies this commitment by developing advanced infrastructure for supplying vessels with LNG as an alternative clean fuel”.

“This project marks a significant step in advancing low-emission energy solutions, reinforcing Oman's position as a reliable regional hub for clean maritime fuel. It aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, particularly in sustainability and industrial innovation. Additionally, it underscores our dedication to providing responsible energy solutions for the global shipping sector while actively reducing its carbon footprint,” he added.

OQEP CEO Ahmed Al Azkawi said, “At OQEP, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in Oman’s energy landscape. The Marsa LNG project represents a solid step forward, harnessing cutting-edge technology and strategic collaboration to ensure a cleaner, and affordable energy future. As the first LNG bunkering hub in the Middle East, Marsa LNG will play a pivotal role in reducing emissions in the shipping industry while reinforcing Oman’s position as a key player in the global energy sector. We take immense pride in contributing to this transformative journey—one that sets new standards for low-carbon energy solutions".

