TotalEnergies, New Hope Energy Team Up For USA Recycling Project
French oil and gas major TotalEnergies and New Hope Energy have signed a commercial agreement under which New Hope Energy will build an advanced recycling plant in Texas to transform end-of-life plastic waste into recycled feedstock.
TotalEnergies said that it would partly purchase the recycled feedstock and convert it into virgin-quality polymers, which can be used for food-grade packaging.
The New Hope Energy plant is expected to start production in 2025 and will use a patented pyrolysis technology that was developed in partnership with Lummus Technology to process and convert more than 310,000 tons per year of mixed plastic waste that would otherwise be destined for landfill or incineration.
TotalEnergies will use 100,000 tons of Recycled Polymer Feedstock in its Texas-based production units to manufacture high-quality polymers suitable for food-grade applications such as flexible and rigid food packaging containers.
“We are pleased to partner with New Hope Energy, which offers a promising technology and the ability to scale. This new project is another concrete and significant step TotalEnergies is taking to address the challenge of plastic recycling and meet our goal of producing 30 percent circular polymers by 2030,” said Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President of Polymers at TotalEnergies.
“TotalEnergies understands the need to increase recycling in the U.S. and abroad, and their 2030 renewable polymer goal is a testament to their commitment to the circular economy,” said Rusty Combs, Chief Executive Officer of New Hope Energy. “Our partnership with Lummus has allowed us to provide the scale and reliability necessary to support them in this mission.”
“The ability to effectively and economically convert waste plastics to pyrolysis oil for further use is a critical step in achieving a truly circular economy,” said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. “Supporting TotalEnergies in reaching their sustainability goals is exactly what our integrated processing solutions are designed to do.”
