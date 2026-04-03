TotalEnergies, Masdar Form $2.2B Renewables JV in Asia

Masdar and TotalEnergies announced an agreement to create a 50-50 joint venture to consolidate their onshore renewable energy portfolio in nine Asian countries.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co PJSC (Masdar) and TotalEnergies SE on Thursday announced an agreement to create a joint venture (JV) to consolidate their onshore renewable energy portfolio in nine Asian countries.

Valued at $2.2 billion, the JV would be equally owned by state-owned Masdar and France's TotalEnergies. It would be headquartered in Abu Dhabi and supported by about 200 employees from Masdar and TotalEnergies, a joint statement said.

"As electricity demand accelerates across Asia, this partnership brings together capital and expertise to deliver renewable energy at the scale and speed required", the companies said. "Once the transaction is closed, the JV will act as both companies’ sole vehicle for developing, building, owning and operating onshore solar, wind and battery storage projects in Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

"The JV will have a portfolio capacity of 3 GW [gigawatts] of operational assets and 6 GW of assets in advanced development that are expected to be operational by 2030. Each partner will contribute assets of comparable value".

Masdar chair Sultan Al Jaber, who is also United Arab Emirates minister of industry and advanced technology, said, "We are proud to have pioneered renewable energy deployment in Central Asia and the Caucasus, and we have an expanding portfolio in some of the most attractive growth markets in Asia-Pacific".

"Asia will be the main driver of global electricity demand growth this decade, and this collaboration with TotalEnergies will accelerate our progress across the continent, unlocking new opportunities to deliver the competitive, reliable energy solutions that our partners and customers need", Al Jaber added.

The transaction needs to clear regulatory approvals and other conditions, the statement said.

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At yearend 2025 TotalEnergies had a gross installed renewables generation capacity of 2.5 GW in Asia-Pacific, mostly solar (1.8 GW), according to its "Sustainability & Climate 2026 Progress Report" published March 26.

TotalEnergies had 34.1 GW of gross renewables capacity across its global portfolio at the end of last year, toward a goal of 80 GW by 2030, the report said.

"The company plans to increase its annual electricity production to 100-120 TWh (mainly from renewable sources) by 2030 by allocating a significant investment effort to low-carbon energies, mainly in the Integrated Power segment of $3-4 billion per year for the period 2026-2030, including approximately $1 billion per year on average over five years in shares as part of the transaction with EPH", the report said.

"In 2025, the generated cash flow of this segment was $2.6 billion and is expected to exceed $3 billion in 2026, the Integrated Power segment becoming net cash flow positive from 2027.

"Additionally, TotalEnergies also invests in a targeted manner in low-carbon molecules (biofuels, SAF and biogas, as well as hydrogen and its derivatives: e-fuels) as part of an 'equity light' business model with partners".

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