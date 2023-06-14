TotalEnergies Makes a New Hit Off Nigeria
TotalEnergies has made an oil and gas discovery at the Ntokon well on OML 102, offshore Nigeria.
Located in shallow waters, 60km (37.2 miles) off the southeast coast of Nigeria, the Ntokon-1AX discovery well encountered 38 meters (124 feet) of net oil pay and 15 meters ( approx. 50 feet) of net gas pay, while its side-track Ntokon-1G1 encountered 73 meters (240 feet) of net oil pay, in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs, TotalEnergies noted in a company statement.
Ntokon-1G1 tested successfully up to a maximum rate of about 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil, the company said. Located 20 km (12.4 miles) from the Ofon field facilities on OML 102, Ntokon is planned to be developed through a tie-back to these existing facilities.
“The Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for a new tie-back development,” said Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.
“After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low cost, low emission strategy”.
The Ikike field is located 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) off the coast, at a depth of about 20 meters (60 feet), and the Ikike platform is tied back to the Amenam offshore facilities through a 14 km (8.7 miles) multiphase pipeline. In July last year, TotalEnergies announced the start of production from the field and said it would deliver peak production of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2022.
The Ikike project leverages existing facilities to keep costs low, and is designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, TotalEnergies noted in that statement.
As for OML 102, it is operated by TotalEnergies EP Nigeria with a 40 percent interest, alongside partner NNPC with the remaining 60 percent.
