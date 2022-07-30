TotalEnergies Launches Multi-Energy Strategy In Angola
TotalEnergies rolled out its multi-energy strategy in Angola with the launch of the Begonia oil field, Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas fields developments, as well as its first photovoltaic project in the country.
Begonia
TotalEnergies made final investment decision for Begonia on Friday, the first development of block 17/06, located 93 miles off the Angolan coast, in agreement with concession holder Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) and its partners.
The Begonia development consists of five wells tied back to the Pazflor FPSO already in operation on Block 17. After commissioning, expected in late 2024, it will add 30,000 barrels a day to the FPSO's production.
The field is the second TotalEnergies-operated project in Angola to use a standardized subsea production system, saving up to 20 percent on costs and shortening lead times for equipment delivery. The project represents an investment of $850 million and 1.3 million man-hours of work, 70 percent of which will be carried out in Angola.
Quiluma and Maboqueiro
TotalEnergies also announces the final investment decision for the project in which the company holds an 11.8 percent interest alongside its partners. Eni is the operator with 25.6 percent while partners Chevron, Sonangol, and BP hold 31, 19.8, and 11.8 percent, respectively.
This is the first non-associated natural gas project developed in Angola. Gas produced from the Quiluma and Maboqueiro offshore fields will supply the Angola LNG plant, improving Angola's LNG production capacity and the availability of domestic gas for the country's industrial development. Production is scheduled to start in mid-2026.
Quilemba
TotalEnergies, alongside the Ministry of Energy and Water as well as its partners Sonangol and Greentech, was also awarded the concession for the construction of the Quilemba photovoltaic plant with an initial capacity of 35 MWp and the possibility of adding 45 MWp in a second phase.
The plant will be in the southern city of Lubango and should come on stream at the end of 2023. It will contribute to the decarbonization of Angola’s energy mix and, through a fixed-price Power Purchase Agreement, deliver significant savings for the Angolan government compared to the fuel used in existing power plants.
TotalEnergies holds a 51 percent interest in Quilemba, alongside Sonangol which holds 30 percent, and Greentech holding the remaining 19 percent.
"Begonia, NAG1, and Quilemba illustrate the deployment of our multi-energy strategy in Angola, where TotalEnergies has been active for nearly seventy years," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.
“With Begonia, the first subsea tieback to another block, we are leveraging the existing Pazflor infrastructure, reducing costs, thanks largely to the standardization of subsea equipment, and continuing to innovate in the deep offshore. With the NAG1 project, we will contribute to the country’s industrial development and enable Angola, from 2026, to increase its LNG production and contribute to the security of supply in Europe and Asia.
