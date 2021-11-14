TotalEnergies Launches Bateke Carbon Sink Project

The project, conducted in partnership with Foret Ressources Management, will see some 40 million trees planted over a period of 10 years.

TotalEnergies announced earlier this week that it had launched the Bateke Carbon Sink afforestation operation in the Republic of the Congo.

The project, conducted in partnership with Foret Ressources Management, will see some 40 million trees planted over a period of 10 years, TotalEnergies outlined. During the past eight months, local tree nurseries have already produced more than one million plants, as part of the project, which will be progressively planted from the next rainy season on 800 hectares of land that have been prepared since last summer, TotalEnergies highlighted.

The 40,000 hectares planted during the project will create a carbon sink that will sequester an average of 500,000 tons of CO2 per year over twenty years, equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of an average European city of 70,000 inhabitants, TotalEnergies pointed out. The carbon credits will be certified in accordance with the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), the company said.

“We are pleased to officially launch the Bateke Carbon Sink project, which is a concrete example of TotalEnergies’ commitment to the development of natural carbon sinks, along with others,” Nicolas Terraz, the president of exploration and production at TotalEnergies, said in a company statement.

“We warmly thank the Republic of the Congo, whose support for the operation is essential, for its commitment to the preservation of forests and the promotion of afforestation activities,” he added in the statement.

“TotalEnergies’ climate ambition is based on a panel of concrete actions, aiming first to prevent and then to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, and finally to offset residual emissions. The planting of a new forest on the Bateke Plateaux is a concrete illustration of this approach, complementing all the other priority measures for preventing and reducing TotalEnergies’ emissions,” Terraz went on to say.

In March this year, TotalEnergies, then called Total, announced that it and Foret Ressources Management had signed a partnership agreement with the Republic of the Congo to plant a 40,000-hectare forest on the Bateke Plateaux.

In May last year, Total announced that it had adopted a new climate ambition to get to net-zero emissions by 2050. In a company statement at the time, Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said, “energy markets are changing, driven by climate change, technology and societal expectations”.

“Total is committed to helping solve the dual challenge of providing more energy with fewer emissions,” he added in the statement.

