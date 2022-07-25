TotalEnergies Kicks Off Production From Ikike Project Off Nigeria
French oil major TotalEnergies has started production from the Ikike field via a tie-back to existing facilities located offshore Nigeria.
Located 12.5 miles off the coast, at a depth of about 65 feet, the Ikike platform is tied back to the existing Amenam offshore facilities through an 8.5-mile multiphase pipeline. It will deliver peak production of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2022.
According to TotalEnergies, the Ikike project leverages existing facilities to keep costs low and is designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions – estimated at less than 4kg CO2e/boe, they will contribute to reducing the average carbon intensity of TotalEnergies’ upstream portfolio.
In addition, 95 percent of hours were worked locally since the jacket as well as the topside modules were entirely built and integrated by local contractors.
“TotalEnergies is pleased to start production at Ikike, which was launched a few months before the covid pandemic, and whose success owes a lot to the full mobilization of the teams. By tapping discoveries close to existing facilities, this project fits the Company’s strategy of focusing on low-cost and low-emission oil projects,” said Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies.
It is worth reminding that TotalEnergies started preparing to make the FID of the Ikike project back in 2018. A year later, reports started circulating that the oil major was working on sanctioning the development of this project.
The project was initially expected to be developed as a tie-back to Amenam five-well platform, while production was originally anticipated in 2020. This did not occur since the FID was not announced in 2018.
As for Ikike, TotalEnergies is the operator of the OML99 license where the field is located and owns a 40 percent stake. The partner in the field is the recently commercialized Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation which owns the remaining 60 percent.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
