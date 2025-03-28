TotalEnergies Invests $172 Million in 6 German Battery Storage Projects

TotalEnergies SE has announced an investment outlay of EUR 160 million ($172.34 million) for 6 battery energy storage system projects under construction in Germany.

The projects have a combined capacity of 221 megawatts (MW). They are being developed by Kyon Energy, acquired by the French energy major last year. Construction started at the end of 2024 and commissioning is planned for early 2026, according to TotalEnergies.

“The launch of these projects marks a major milestone in TotalEnergies’ development of battery energy storage capacity in Germany, where the Company has operations in the production, trading, aggregation and commercialization of clean firm power”, TotalEnergies said in a press release. “This storage capacity will allow TotalEnergies to contribute to the resilience of the German power system, by reducing congestion and adding flexibility in order to quickly boost the country’s renewables sector”.

TotalEnergies said it has 2 gigawatts of storage capacity under development and 321 MW under construction in Germany.

“The implementation and integration of all these battery projects will allow us to supply our customers with clean firm power, contributing directly to our targeted 12 percent profitability in this activity”, commented chair and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné.

In Germany, TotalEnergies expects to have 7 GW of onshore wind and solar in development and 200 MW of installed or under construction after the completion of its acquisition of VSB Group.

Announcing the EUR 1.57 billion purchase from Swiss asset manager Partners Group on December 4, 2024, TotalEnergies noted, “VSB has over 475 MW of renewable capacity in operation or under construction mainly in Germany and France, and a pipeline of 18 GW of wind, solar and battery storage technologies mainly across Germany, Poland and France”.

“This transaction will strengthen TotalEnergies Integrated Power value chain in Germany, which represents half of VSB’s portfolio”, TotalEnergies said then.

“This complements the recent acquisitions of battery storage developer Kyon Energy and energy manager Quadra Energy, as well as TotalEnergies’ major offshore wind positions in northern Germany.

“In addition, this transaction will reinforce TotalEnergies’ top 3 position in renewable power in France”.

TotalEnergies has 6.5 GW in net offshore wind capacity under development and 9 GW of aggregation capacity managed by Quadra Energy.

In 2024 TotalEnergies’ gross installed renewables capacity stood at 26 GW. It plans to raise this to 35 GW this year. By 2030 TotalEnergies aims to raise its net power production from renewable sources across its global portfolio to 100 terawatt hours.

