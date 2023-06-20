TotalEnergies Investing In Multiple SAF Projects
TotalEnergies has set the wheels in motion to increase its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production, with over €740 million ($808 million) of investment in multiple projects. The move comes as a response to calls from its aviation customers.
From 2028, the company said it will be in a position to produce half a million tons of SAF, adding that this would be enough to cover the gradual increase in the European SAF blending mandate, set at six percent for 2030.
The company said in its statement that it will invest €400 million to convert the Grandpuits site into a zero-crude platform, primarily focused on producing SAF from circular feedstock such as animal fat and used cooking oil. Grandpuits will be able to produce 210,000 tons/y of SAF as of 2025, and a new investment has been announced to produce a further 75,000 tons/y by 2027.
Earlier in June, TotalEnergies said it will be doubling SAF production at Grandpuits, bringing the site’s annual production capacity to 285,000 tons, i.e. almost double the capacity announced in 2020.
In Normandy, TotalEnergies said it has started co-processing SAF from used cooking oil at its Gonfreville refinery. The company plans to increase annual production at the site to 40,000 tons from 2025. In addition, following technical work carried out with its aeronautical partners, TotalEnergies will produce an additional 150,000 tons/y of SAF by co-processing HVO biodiesel produced at La Mède as soon as this production method is approved by the ASTM.
At La Mède, TotalEnergies said it has invested €340 million to convert its refinery into a biorefinery. Biodiesel produced at La Mède is already being used to make SAF at the TotalEnergies Oudalle plant near Le Havre. TotalEnergies added it is studying a new investment to have the capacity to process at La Mède, by 2024, 100 percent waste from the circular economy (used cooking oil and animal fat) to produce biofuels and SAF by co-processing.
Beyond France, TotalEnergies aims to produce 1.5 million tons/y of SAF by 2030 at production units in Europe, the United States, Japan and South Korea, representing 10 percent of the world market by that date, the company’s statement reads.
"TotalEnergies is taking action to meet the strong demand from the aviation industry to reduce its carbon footprint. Sustainable aviation fuel is essential to reducing the CO2 emissions of air transport, and its development is fully aligned with the Company's climate ambition to get to net zero by 2050, together with society," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Woodside Gives Go-Ahead to Develop $7.2B Trion Oilfield Project
- DME Buys New Mexico's West Abo Gas Field
- More Parties Commit to Nigeria-Morocco Pipeline Project
- Transgaz Awards Build Contract for Tuzla-Podisor Pipeline
- Criterium to Acquire MOPL Oil and Gas Assets in Indonesia
- Evergy Defers Closure of Coal Plant, Plans to Add Gas Generation
- Enbridge to Appeal Three-Year Window for Line 5 Closure
- ARC Fined for Water Discharge Violation in Alberta
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?
- Oil Demand Growth to Slow Almost to a Halt in Coming Years: IEA
- Oil Falls as Surging Stockpiles and Fed Signals Damage Sentiment
- USA Crude Oil Output Growing But Slowing
- May 2023 Oil and Gas Deals Up in Value Year on Year: S&P Global
- USA Agencies Hit in MOVEit Hacks as Victim List Grows
- What Does Erdogan Election Win Mean for Turkiye Oil and Gas?
- NATO to Build Center for Pipeline Protection
- Swiss Oil and Gas Pipeline Inspector Rosen Group Weighs Sale
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets
- Aker BP Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Norway