TotalEnergies Investing In Multiple SAF Projects

As a response to its customers' calls, TotalEnergies has taken steps to increase production of sustainable aviation fuel.

TotalEnergies has set the wheels in motion to increase its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production, with over €740 million ($808 million) of investment in multiple projects. The move comes as a response to calls from its aviation customers.

From 2028, the company said it will be in a position to produce half a million tons of SAF, adding that this would be enough to cover the gradual increase in the European SAF blending mandate, set at six percent for 2030.

The company said in its statement that it will invest €400 million to convert the Grandpuits site into a zero-crude platform, primarily focused on producing SAF from circular feedstock such as animal fat and used cooking oil. Grandpuits will be able to produce 210,000 tons/y of SAF as of 2025, and a new investment has been announced to produce a further 75,000 tons/y by 2027.

Earlier in June, TotalEnergies said it will be doubling SAF production at Grandpuits, bringing the site’s annual production capacity to 285,000 tons, i.e. almost double the capacity announced in 2020.

In Normandy, TotalEnergies said it has started co-processing SAF from used cooking oil at its Gonfreville refinery. The company plans to increase annual production at the site to 40,000 tons from 2025. In addition, following technical work carried out with its aeronautical partners, TotalEnergies will produce an additional 150,000 tons/y of SAF by co-processing HVO biodiesel produced at La Mède as soon as this production method is approved by the ASTM.

At La Mède, TotalEnergies said it has invested €340 million to convert its refinery into a biorefinery. Biodiesel produced at La Mède is already being used to make SAF at the TotalEnergies Oudalle plant near Le Havre. TotalEnergies added it is studying a new investment to have the capacity to process at La Mède, by 2024, 100 percent waste from the circular economy (used cooking oil and animal fat) to produce biofuels and SAF by co-processing.

Beyond France, TotalEnergies aims to produce 1.5 million tons/y of SAF by 2030 at production units in Europe, the United States, Japan and South Korea, representing 10 percent of the world market by that date, the company’s statement reads.

"TotalEnergies is taking action to meet the strong demand from the aviation industry to reduce its carbon footprint. Sustainable aviation fuel is essential to reducing the CO2 emissions of air transport, and its development is fully aligned with the Company's climate ambition to get to net zero by 2050, together with society," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com