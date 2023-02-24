TotalEnergies Inks 20-year CPPA with Sasol and Air Liquide in South Africa
TotalEnergies has penned corporate power purchase agreements (CPPA) aimed at decarbonizing Sasol and Air Liquide’s production in South Africa. Namely, CPPAs have been signed with Sasol South Africa and Air Liquide Large Industries South Africa. The company will supply some 260 MW capacity of renewable electricity over a 20-year period.
Green electricity will be delivered from a 120 MW solar plant and a 140 MW windfarm in the Western Cape province, TotalEnergies said in its statement. Both projects are awaiting regulatory approval. The company will supply around 850 GWh per year to the Sasol’s Secunda site, located 700 kilometers further North-East, where Air Liquide operates the biggest oxygen production site in the world, the statement reads.
Green electricity supplied from the two TotalEnergies’ projects will decarbonize Sasol and Air Liquide’s production. The deals also firm up TotalEnergies’ position in the evolution of South African energy mix, putting it in a position where it is a major contributor.
“Power generation in South Africa is still 80 percent based on coal and power cuts occur daily. With these developments we are proud to support Air Liquide and Sasol for their supply of green electricity. Meanwhile, we are pleased to contribute to South Africa’s energy transition which consists of increasing its share of renewables and gas as an alternative to coal” said Vincent Stoquart, Senior Vice President, Renewables at TotalEnergies. “There is a dynamic market for corporate PPAs in South Africa and we want TotalEnergies to take a strong leadership position.”
Both projects are scheduled to come into operation in 2025. TotalEnergies further noted that the CPPAs were signed with a consortium of TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa (70 percent), its partner Mulilo (17 percent) and B-BBEE partner that is yet to be announced (13%).
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
