TotalEnergies Inaugurates Europe's Largest Solar Park

Global energy major TotalEnergies SE inaugurated Europe’s largest solar power plant cluster in Seville, Spain. The company said in a media release the cluster consists of five solar projects with a total installed capacity of 263 megawatts (MW).

This solar field is expected to generate 515 GWh of electricity annually, enough to power over 150,000 Spanish households. It will also prevent 245,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions each year. The majority of the generated electricity will be sold via long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), while the remaining portion will be offered on the wholesale market, TotalEnergies said.

Designated as a strategic priority by the Junta de Andalucía, the installation of 400,000 bifacial solar panels with trackers has strengthened the local economy, the company said. TotalEnergies added that the project engages 14 companies, over half of which are based in Seville, and creates 800 direct and indirect jobs.

“We warmly thank the Spanish authorities at both the regional and national levels for supporting this solar project that is contributing to Spain's ambition of 80 percent of renewables in its mix by 2030”, stated Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President for Renewables at TotalEnergies. “With our 1,700 employees in Spain, we are building a competitive Integrated Power portfolio that combines renewables and flexible gas-fired power plants to deliver clean firm power to our customers. We are proud to be the 4th largest provider of electricity, gas, and related services in Spain, where we have more than 2 million residential and professional customers”.

TotalEnergies said it is developing a competitive portfolio that integrates renewable sources with flexible assets to provide clean, reliable power to its customers. By the end of March 2025, TotalEnergies said it expects to have 28 GW of installed gross renewable electricity generation capacity, aiming to achieve 35 GW by the end of 2025 and exceed 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

