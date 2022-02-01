TotalEnergies in $125MM UK Asset Selloff

TotalEnergies has announced that it has signed an agreement to sell a 20 percent interest in the Greater Laggan Area fields and in the Shetland Gas Plant in the UK, as well as interests in several nearby exploration licenses, to Kistos Energy Limited.

The transaction price includes a firm consideration of $125 million, as well as two contingent payments, TotalEnergies revealed. The first contingent payment is said to be up to $40 million depending on the gas price in 2022, and the second is said to be in the event of the development of a discovery on an exploration license. TotalEnergies noted that the transaction is subject to the approval of the UK authorities.

Following completion of the deal, TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited will hold a 40 percent operated interest in the Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet, Edradour and Glendronach fields, including infield facilities and the onshore Shetland Gas Plant. Its partners will comprise Kistos Energy Limited, Ineos E&P UK Limited and RockRose UKCS15 Limited, each with a 20 percent stake.

A total spokesperson confirmed to Rigzone that there were no job losses associated with this transaction.

Commenting on the deal, Andrew Austin, Kistos Energy’s chairman, said, “we are delighted to announce this transaction with TotalEnergies and look forward to working with them and the other partners in the Greater Laggan Area”.

“The deal increases our gas production and complements Kistos’ strategy in the Netherlands … On completion, we will have a solid foothold in both the UK and the Netherlands from which we can continue to implement our growth strategy,” he added.

“We expect the acquisition to increase the company’s 2P reserves by 6.2 million barrels of oil equivalent and effectively double our end-2021 production rate to 13.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day on a proforma basis,” Austin went on to say.

In a statement posted on its website, Kistos Energy said the company will finance the acquisition from internal resources. Completion is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary regulatory and partner consents.

The Greater Laggan Area comprises the Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet, Edradour and Glendronach fields. TotalEnergies outlined that development of the fields was launched in 2010 and production start-up was achieved in 2016.

TotalEnergies has been present in the UK for over 50 years and employs more than 2,000 people in the country, its website highlights. The company notes that it is one of the UK’s leading oil and gas operators, with equity production of 201,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. This is mainly said to come from operated offshore fields in three major zones - the Alwyn/Dunbar area in the Northern North Sea, the Elgin/Franklin and Culzean areas in the Central North Sea and the Laggan-Tormore hub in the West of Shetland area.

Offshore UK Wind

TotalEnergies highlighted that, over the past two years, the company has moved “decisively” into the UK’s offshore wind market.

In 2020, the company announced that it had entered into an agreement with SSE Renewables to acquire a 51 percent stake in the Seagreen 1 offshore wind farm project, which is located around 16 miles from the coastline in Scottish waters of the UK North Sea. During the same year, it entered the Erebus and Valorous floating offshore windfarm projects in Wales.

In February last year, TotalEnergies and consortium partner Green Investment Group won rights to develop a 1.5 gigawatt offshore wind farm off the coast of Lincolnshire and in January 2022, the company, with Green Investment Group and RIDG, secured leasing rights to develop the West of Orkney Windfarm. This 2GW project aims to start producing renewable power by 2030 and represents potentially more than $5.3 billion (GBP 4 billion) of investment, TotalEnergies revealed earlier this month.

