TotalEnergies Improved Strategy Pays Off, Accelerates Transition
TotalEnergies' Board of Directors has reviewed the company's outlook in the context of changing energy markets due to the energy transition.
The Board of Directors noted the relevance of TotalEnergy’s balanced multi-energy strategy in light of the developments in the oil, gas, and electricity markets.
Thanks to refocusing the portfolio of oil and gas assets and projects on a low cost – less than $20 per barrel, a strong growth strategy in LNG to position itself among the top 3 worldwide, and the accelerated development into electricity, mainly renewable to reach the top 5 worldwide, the company is in a very favorable position to benefit from the evolution of energy markets.
With a breakeven anchored below $25 per barrel, TotalEnergies is a much more profitable company today than it was 10 years ago. Namely, at the same oil equivalent price, it generates an additional $15 billion of cash flow and can take full advantage of favorable environments. It is currently positioned to both accelerate its transformation strategy and offer an attractive return to the shareholder policy.
Also, TotalEnergies expects underlying cash flow (excluding Russia) to grow by $4 billion over the coming 5 years using moderate energy price assumptions of $50 per barrel for oil and $8 per Mbtu for European gas, knowing that it would generate an additional cash flow of more than $3 billion for every $10 per barrel increase in the price of oil. This structural cash flow growth will support dividend growth over the next 5 years.
In this context, the Board of Directors has adopted a cash flow allocation strategy for the coming years. It provides for the allocation of 35-40 percent of cash flow to shareholders through the cycles while accelerating the company's transformation strategy with net investments increasing to $14-18 billion per year over 2022-25.
This increase will be dedicated in priority to the development of carbon-free energies and carbon footprint reduction programs which will represent about a third. Investments in solar and wind will exceed $4 billion in 2022 (compared to $3 billion in 2021) and a $1 billion energy savings program will be deployed globally in 2023-24 to control the cost of energy consumed and accelerate the reduction of emissions.
The remaining two-thirds will be dedicated to, on one hand growing LNG, and on the other developing low-cost, low-emission oil projects to meet demand.
Confident in TotalEnergies' ability to ensure profitable and sustainable growth in the coming years and seeking to share with its shareholders the company's results in this context of high prices, the Board of Directors has decided to allocate through the cycles 35-40 percent of cash flow to shareholders and maintain the $7 billion share buyback program for the year 2022. The return to shareholders should therefore represent between 35 and 40 percent of cash flow as of 2022.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Wartsila Signs First-Ever Fleet Decarbonization Deal In Latin America
- ONE-Dyas Going Ahead With $500MM North Sea Gas Field Development
- Maersk Setting Up Offshore Wind Training Centre In Nagasaki
- Eni Picks Saipem For Work On Baleine Project In Ivory Coast
- BP, Hertz Working On EV Charging Station Network
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Norway Heightens Emergency Preparedness on NCS
- Biden Admin Readies New Sanctions Targeting Iran Oil Exports
- Europe Gas Falls as EU Ministers Back Measures to Contain Crisis
- Oil Prices Find Some Support
- Maersk Setting Up Offshore Wind Training Centre In Nagasaki
- U.S. Sets Solar Capacity Record Growth In Past Quarter
- Europe Spending $7.4Bn On Geothermal Heating By 2030
- Fitch Solutions Gives Oil Price Warning
- Wartsila Signs First-Ever Fleet Decarbonization Deal In Latin America
- Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian
- Major Hurricane Expected in Gulf of Mexico This Week
- Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
- Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
- Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
- 12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
- California Looking To Ban Natural Gas Furnaces, Heaters By 2030
- Bring Down Pump Prices Now, Biden Says
- Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
- Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Gas Price Forecast
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall