TotalEnergies Hits Pay In Isabella Prospect Off UK
French oil major TotalEnergies has made a hydrocarbon discovery at the Isabella discovery in the UK part of the Central North Sea.
Following recent appraisal drilling at the Isabella discovery, TotalEnergies informed its partners – Ithaca Energy, Neptune, and Energean – that a discovery has been made. Hydrocarbons were encountered in Upper Jurassic and Triassic sandstone reservoirs, with 148 feet of net thickness.
According to a statement by Ithaca Energy, logging while drilling and wireline logs were acquired to establish reservoir quality. TotalEnergies intends to complete the gathering of data, plug and abandon the well, and evaluate the drilling results to establish commerciality of the reservoir.
The well was drilled to a total depth of 15,600 feet (in water depths of 262 feet. The gross cost of drilling is approximately $80 million.
Isabella lies about 25 miles south of Total Energies’ Operated Elgin Franklin Field, where Ithaca Energy holds a 6.09 percent working interest.
Ithaca added that it and Dana Petroleum made a decision to carry out exploration drilling in Block 22/14c of the Central North Sea, more precisely, the K2 prospect. As a 50 percent working interest holder, and operator, Ithaca Energy will incur 50 percent of the drilling costs.
Exploration drilling at the K2 prospect is expected to commence between June and July 2023 for approximately 41 days to determine the presence of hydrocarbons. The water depth at the drilling site is 294 feet and the final planned depth of the drilling is 9,000 feet. Drilling is targeting the Forties Member sandstones.
The total gross cost of drilling is estimated at $20 million in a dry-hole case. In case of success, further gross costs of around $20 million will be incurred.
Ithaca added in the statement that the drilling costs in relation to both Isabella and K2 were incorporated in Ithaca’s current financial guidance.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
