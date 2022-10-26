TotalEnergies Hits 500 MW Of Onsite B2B Solar Generation
French energy major TotalEnergies has reached the milestone of 500 MW of onsite B2B solar distributed generation in operation.
The company said that more than 300 sites of its industrial and commercial customers have been equipped with solar panels in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.
TotalEnergies sells to its B2B customers green electricity produced directly on their sites through long-term onsite Power Purchase Agreements. It develops, finances, builds, and operates the solar installations on these roofs, carports, as well as on available industrial land.
These solar solutions enable companies to produce clean energy directly at their sites – benefitting from significant savings on their current cost of electricity and reducing their carbon footprints.
“We are delighted to have reached 500 MW of onsite B2B distributed solar capacity worldwide. Thanks to our expertise in this market segment, we provide concrete and competitive solutions to our B2B customers to help them reach their sustainability goals and reduce their energy costs.”
“With a footprint spanning 30 countries worldwide in the Distributed Generation business, we expect to speed up our growth and expand our portfolio in operation to one gigawatt by 2023,” said Matthieu Langeron, VP of Solar Distributed Generation at TotalEnergies.
As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW.
TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
