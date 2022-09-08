TotalEnergies Grabbing Production Rights On South African Block
French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies and its partners in a South African offshore block have filed an application for a production right to the country's Petroleum Agency.
The application was filed to the Petroleum Agency of South Africa on Monday and will be assessed for two weeks. It was necessary for TotalEnergies to submit the application by September. If that did not happen, its exploration license would expire, and the block would have been returned to the market.
Block 11B/12B is located offshore South Africa in the Outeniqua Basin some 110 miles off the southern coast of South Africa. The block is well known in the oil and gas world as it contains the Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries made in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
TotalEnergies and its partners have also decided to relinquish the northern portion of the block and elected to enter a Gas Market Development Period to confirm the economic viability of the project. After the proposed relinquishment, the block is expected to cover around 4,630 square miles.
"We congratulate the operator, TotalEnergies, on filing the Production Right application for Block 11B/12B. This is an important milestone for the proposed Luiperd early production system, and we look forward to finalizing the gas offtake terms. The success at both the Luiperd-1X and Brulpadda-1AX wells significantly de-risks the remaining Paddavissie Fairway prospects for potential larger development as the gas market expands in South Africa," Garrett Soden, Africa Energy’s President and CEO, said.
Africa Energy owns 49 percent of the common shares of Main Street 1549, which holds a 10 percent participating interest in Block 11B/12B. The block is operated by TotalEnergies which holds a 45 percent participating interest. Qatar Petroleum and CNR International hold 25 and 20 percent of the block, respectively.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
