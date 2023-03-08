TotalEnergies Gives Green Light for Papua LNG FEED

TotalEnergies has launched the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for the 4 million tons per annum Papua LNG project. As project operator, TotalEnergies and its partners have agreed on using a concept which includes four electrical LNG trains (e-trains).

The decision to use electrical LNG trains, according to TotalEnergies, follows pre-FEED studies and enables the project partners to maximize synergies and minimize the costs. Additionally, the four trains will be built within the existing PNG LNG facility in Caution Bay.

Papua LNG has also secured the use of 2 Mt/y of additional liquefaction capacity in the existing trains of PNG LNG. The construction and operation of the electrical liquefaction trains will be delegated to ExxonMobil, operator of the PNG LNG project since 2014, TotalEnergies said in its statement.

JX Nippon Eyes Papua LNG Interest

On the back of the integration framework between Papua LNG and PNG LNG, TotalEnergies has been able to bring in JX Nippon into the frame. The two companies have signed a heads of agreement, under which JX Nippon will secure a 2 percent interest in Papua LNG. JX Nippon is an affiliate of ENEOS and already holds a 4.7% interest in PNG LNG, TotalEnergies said in the statement.

TotalEnergies holds 40.1 percent interest in Papua LNG, along with its joint venture partners ExxonMobil (37.1 percent) and Santos (22.8 percent). The company also reminded that the State of Papua New Guinea may exercise a back-in right of up to 22.5 percent interest at the Final Investment Decision planned by end 2023-early 2024, with production start-up scheduled four years later.

“The Papua LNG Project is a project of national significance for Papua New Guinea and will stimulate business confidence and provide a significant impetus for our economy,” said Kerenga Kua, Minister of Petroleum and Energy of Papua New Guinea.

“The Marape-Rosso government places high priority on the delivery of Papua LNG project, we have an improved deal for our people, and improved contribution of our national contractors and work force. The government strongly supports the Papua LNG project and encourages all stakeholders including project partners to work diligently to deliver an “on time-on budget” project,” the minister said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com