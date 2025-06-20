TotalEnergies Gets New Offshore Wind Lease in German North Sea

TotalEnergies, as a shareholder of North Sea OFW One, obtained an offshore concession that could enable one GW of wind power capacity offshore Germany.

TotalEnergies SE, as a shareholder of North Sea OFW One GmbH, has obtained an offshore concession that could enable one gigawatt (GW) of wind power capacity on Germany’s side of the North Sea.

The N-9.4 concession spans about 141 square kilometers (54.44 square miles). It is around 150 kilometers northwest of the island of Heligoland according to TotalEnergies.

N-9.4 is near RWE AG and TotalEnergies’s N-9.1 and N-9.2 sites. TotalEnergies intends to “prioritize the development of this cluster and leverage synergies to optimize construction and operating costs for the benefit of its customers”, it said in a press release.

“As part of this award, Offshore Wind One GmbH will pay EUR 18 million to the German federal government in 2026, which will be allocated to marine conservation and the promotion of environmentally friendly fishing practices”, the French company added.

“In addition, an annual contribution of EUR 8.1 million will be paid for 20 years to the electricity transmission system operator responsible for connecting the project, starting from the commissioning of the site.

“Furthermore, considering the longer delays in the connection timelines announced by the German transmission system operators, TotalEnergies has launched a strategic review of the various concessions obtained since 2023, with a view to engaging in dialogue with the German authorities to explore the conditions of their possible developments”.

In 2024 TotalEnergies acquired a 50 percent stake in N-9.1 and N-9.2 from RWE, which won the areas August that year. They are located approximately 110-115 kilometers northwest of the island of Borkum according to RWE.

The projects each have a 2-GW capacity. The partners expect to approve N-9.1 in 2027 and N-9.2 in 2028 and commission the farms 2031 and 2032 respectively.

Last April TotalEnergies said it had completed the acquisition of VSB Group, a Germany-focused wind and solar developer.

VSB, acquired from Swiss asset manager Partners Group for EUR 1.57 billion ($1.81 billion), contributes to TotalEnergies over 15 GW of projects in the pipeline, in addition to seven GW operational or being built.

However, TotalEnergies said, “Given its targeted strategy for certain key European markets, the Company has decided to start the divestment process for the VSB-developed Puutionsaari project in Finland (440 MW wind and solar)”.

VSB increases TotalEnergies share of the integrated electricity market in Germany, which represents half of the acquired company’s portfolio.

In March TotalEnergies announced an investment outlay of EUR 160 million for six battery energy storage system projects under construction in Germany.

The projects have a combined capacity of 221 MW. They are being developed by Kyon Energy, acquired by TotalEnergies last year. Construction started at the end of 2024 and commissioning is planned for early 2026, TotalEnergies said.

TotalEnergies said it has two GW of storage capacity under development and 321 MW under construction in Germany.

TotalEnergies grew its global installed renewable generation capacity to 27.8 GW in the first quarter of 2025, according to the company’s quarterly report.

