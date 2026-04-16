TotalEnergies Discovers More Oil offshore Congo Brazzaville

'The Moho G discovery, together with the discovery previously made on the nearby Moho F structure, represents recoverable resources estimated at close to 100 million barrels'.

TotalEnergies SE has made another hydrocarbon discovery in the Moho license in the waters of the Republic of Congo.

Well MHNM-6 NFW, which targeted the Moho G structure, "encountered a hydrocarbon column of approximately 160 meters [524.93 feet] in good-quality Albian reservoirs, and an extensive data acquisition and sampling campaign was carried out to support the subsurface interpretation and future development", the French energy giant said in an online statement.

"The Moho G discovery, together with the discovery previously made on the nearby Moho F structure, represents recoverable resources estimated at close to 100 million barrels, which are planned to be developed as a tie-back to the existing Moho facilities".

"This new discovery on the Moho license benefits from its proximity to existing production infrastructure, allowing a short-cycle, cost-effective tie-back development", said Nicola Mavilla, senior vice president for exploration at TotalEnergies.

Moho currently produces about 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day gross through floating production units Alima and Likouf, the statement said.

TotalEnergies EP Congo owns 63.5 percent in the license. TotalEnergies owns 85 percent of TotalEnergies EP Congo with QatarEnergy holding 15 percent.

The other Moho partners are Trident Energy (21.5 percent) and the Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC, 15 percent).

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TotalEnergies EP Congo also operates the Sendji and Yanga fields with 55.25 percent stakes and owns 26.75 percent of the Lianzi field located within the offshore unitization area between the Republic of Congo (Haute Mer permit) and Angola (Block 14K).

Last year TotalEnergies won the Nzombo exploration permit, which sits 100 kilometers (62.14 miles) off the coast of Pointe-Noire and near the Moho production facilities, according to the company.

"The block spans 1,000 square kilometers (386.1 square miles)", it said in a press release September 1, 2025.

"This award of a promising exploration permit, with the material Nzombo prospect, reflects our continued strategy of expanding our exploration portfolio with high-impact prospects, which can be developed leveraging our existing facilities, and confirms our longstanding partnership with the Republic of the Congo", said Kevin McLachlan, then senior vice president for exploration at TotalEnergies.

One well has since been drilled in Nzombo, according to TotalEnergies' annual report March 27, 2026.

In the new block TotalEnergies is operator with a 50 percent stake. QatarEnergy and SNPC own 35 percent and 15 percent respectively.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com