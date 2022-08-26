TotalEnergies Denies Involvement In Supplying Russian Jets With Fuel

TotalEnergies has denied being involved in supplying fuel to Russian jets used in the war in Ukraine.

French energy major TotalEnergies has denied being involved in supplying fuel to Russian jets used in the war in Ukraine.

French Le Monde newspaper reported on Wednesday that TotalEnergies was involved in supplying gas condensate for making jet fuel that was used by Russia's military in Ukraine.

According to Le Monde, the gas condensate was supplied via the French firm's stake in a venture with Russia's Novatek called Terneftegaz. TotalEnergiez holds a 49 percent stake in the company.

Unlike its major rivals has continued to operate in Russia despite the situation in Ukraine. The newspaper stated that all the gas condensate produced by Terneftegaz was supplied to Novatek, in which TotalEnergies also holds 19.4 percent.

"TotalEnergies has no information on, or control over, Novatek's independent sales to the Russian market. Le Monde was able to trace the supply chain from the Termokarstovoye gas field in Siberia to two military air bases – Morozovskaya and Malchevo – each of which houses a squadron of multirole fighter aircraft," the newspaper said.

Amnesty International and other rights groups have said air strikes against civilians, including the ones on Mariupol, were carried out with warplanes from several bases including Morozovskaya and Malchevo.

Campaign group Global Witness revealed information that jet fuel to fill the internal tanks of a Su-34 bomber several thousand times had been shipped to the bases from a refinery in Omsk between February and July, where gas condensate from a Novatek facility made up around 8 percent of the feedstock.

On Friday, TotalEnergies decided to react to the Le Monde allegations with a press release. The company said that, as a shareholder of Novatek, it asked the management of Novatek on August 25 for information on what happens to the gas condensates produced by the Termokarstovoye field in Russia, to shed the fullest light on the ‘recent controversy’ initiated by Le Monde.

“All of the unstable condensate produced by our subsidiaries and joint ventures, including Terneftegas, comes into our Purovsky condensate processing plant. The Purovsky Plant also stabilizes condensate from other Russian producers, whose share in the plant's load does not exceed 20 percent.”

“The entirety of stable condensate produced at the Purovsky Plant from the feedstock coming from NOVATEK's subsidiaries and affiliates, including Terneftegas, is delivered to the Ust-Luga processing complex in the Leningrad Region. The range of products derived during processing at the Ust-Luga Complex includes jet fuel (Jet A-1) that is exclusively exported outside Russia, and it does not even have the certification to be sold inside the country.”

“Therefore, it is clear that the media publications and calls to investigate activities of TotalEnergies in our joint companies have absolutely no basis in fact.”

“As a result, this confirms what TotalEnergies published on August 24 stating that [it] does not produce jet fuel for the Russian army”, Novatek responded.

TotalEnergies added that it wanted to end this unfounded controversy which was damaging the reputation of the company and has decided to take all appropriate legal action to put an end to it if necessary.

It is worth noting that TotalEnergies has so far only frozen future investment in Russia, unlike Shell and BP which left the country completely. The French government has previously said it was up to individual companies to determine which activities they wanted to maintain in Russia provided they complied with international sanctions.