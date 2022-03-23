TotalEnergies Denies Accusations Of Complicity In War Crimes

After accusations of 'complicity in war crimes', TotalEnergies explained its dealings in Russia and new steps considering the worsening conflict in Ukraine.

Namely, Greenpeace France and Les Amis de la Terre (Friends of the Earth) France, in a registered letter to CEO Patrick Pouyanne sent on March 14, said the company must comply with a 2017 French law requiring multinationals to be vigilant about violations of human rights associated with their commercial activities in countries affected by armed conflict.

“As a French legal entity, TotalEnergies and its directors may be held criminally liable for any offenses under the French criminal code, particularly complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"We hereby formally request that you […] put an end without delay to your activities connected with the Russian oil and gas market to cease any business relationships that may contribute to the commission of serious violations of human rights," the letter said.

Greenpeace France legal specialist Clara Gonzales said that the organization could take legal action against the French energy major if TotalEnergies does not update its plans within three months with even the possibility of criminal proceedings.

The company has already condemned Russia's aggression but has not yet decided to fully withdraw from Russia like other European energy majors, Shell and BP just to name a few.

Spray painting TotalEnergies HQ

Earlier this week, there was an ‘artistic’ twist to the story. Namely, environmental activists, led by Les Amis de la Terre, sprayed black paint on the glass doors at the entrance of the French major’s headquarters.

France's green presidential candidate Yannick Jadot also piled on as it accused the company and Pouyanne of complicity with the Kremlin via Twitter after reposting a video of the activists' protests.

"Yes, Total must leave Russia and stop funding Putin's war. Your complicity costs lives," Jadot tweeted. In the tweet, he tagged both TotalEnergies and its CEO.

Response to the NGOs

TotalEnergies responded in kind to Greenpeace and Les Amis de la Terre by sending them a letter claiming there was no complicity or criminal liability on behalf of TotalEnergies regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

“[…] It cannot be seriously considered that the military aggression of Ukraine by Russia could result from the activities of […] companies with which TotalEnergies maintains commercial relations, nor that the Russian military operations in Ukraine would in any way be attached to this relationship,

“[…] The activities of Novatek and Yamal LNG, from which TotalEnergies buys LNG in the context of an established commercial relationship, are completely unrelated to the conduct of military operations by Russia in Ukraine.