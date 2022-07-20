TotalEnergies Definitely Leaves Myanmar, Junta Profits

Myanmar's junta will obtain an increased stake in the country's largest oil and gas field as TotalEnergies decided to 'definitely' withdraw from the country on July 20, 2022.

TotalEnergies announced in January its decision to withdraw from the Yadana field and gas transportation company MGTC in Myanmar, both as a shareholder and as an operator. The company confirmed that its operations would be taken over by Thai PTTEP. The French firm has operated the Yadana gas project since the 1990s.

The company said that, per the contractual 6-month notice period, this withdrawal becomes effective on July 20. This withdrawal was made in compliance with the European sanctions put in place in February 2022.

“In a context of the continuing deterioration of the human rights situation in Myanmar, this decision resulted from the assessment that TotalEnergies was no longer able to make a sufficiently positive contribution in the country and was not able to meet the expectations of stakeholders who were asking to stop the revenues going to the Burmese state through the state-owned company MOGE from the Yadana field production,” TotalEnergies said.

But according to Human Rights Watch, TotalEnergies’ shares in its Myanmar operations will be divided proportionally among the remaining three partners Chevron, PTTEP, and the junta-controlled Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise or MOGE.

The division of TotalEnergies’ 31.2 percent stake in both the gas field and pipeline will leave Chevron with 41.1 percent interest, PTTEP with 37.1 percent, and MOGE with 21.8 percent. Chevron also announced plans to withdraw and has indicated its intention to sell its stake to PTTEP with no stake increase for the junta-led MOGE.

Other companies including Woodside, Mitsubishi, Petronas, and Eneos have announced plans to withdraw at least in part from operations in Myanmar. Petronas is being replaced as operator of the Yetagun field by Gulf Petroleum Myanmar.

All TotalEnergies employees in Myanmar were offered employment with the new operator, under the same job and salary conditions, thus securing their professional future. The firm did repeat that it condemns “the abuses and human rights violations taking place in this country” and reaffirmed its hope that there will be a “swift return to peace and rule of law” in the country.

Human Rights Watch data shows that the junta security forces killed over 2,000 people and arbitrarily arrested over 14,000 since the February 2021 coup.

Natural gas projects in Myanmar generate over $1 billion in foreign revenue for the junta annually, its single largest source of foreign currency revenue. The money is transmitted in U.S. dollars to MOGE and other military-controlled bank accounts in foreign countries in the form of fees, taxes, royalties, and revenues from the export of natural gas, most of which travels by pipeline to Thailand or China.

The largest gas revenue payments to junta-controlled accounts are made via PTT, PTTEP’s parent company, which purchases about 80 percent of Myanmar’s exported natural gas from Yadana as well as the Zawtika gas field, which it operates itself. In April, PTTEP announced it was withdrawing from the nearly depleted Yetagun field. South Korea’s POSCO runs the second largest project – Shwe.

“Total’s transfer of ownership shares to a military-controlled company will further enrich the junta at the expense of human rights,” said Bénédicte Jeannerod, France director at Human Rights Watch. “Other energy companies looking to exit should make sure they do so responsibly, without contributing to the junta’s coffers.”

“The U.S. and other governments should follow the EU’s lead by urgently imposing measures that will cut the junta off from its millions in gas revenue before companies indifferent to rights take over the payment flows. Junta leaders need to face economic consequences for the atrocities they are carrying out across Myanmar,” Jeannerod added.

