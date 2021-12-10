TotalEnergies Closes Gabon Sale

The announcement came after TotalEnergies received the approval of the Gabonese authorities.

TotalEnergies has announced the closing of its agreement to divest the Cap Lopez Terminal and non-operated assets of its 58 percent-owned affiliate TotalEnergies EP Gabon to Perenco Oil and Gas Gabon.

The announcement came after TotalEnergies received the approval of the Gabonese authorities, the company revealed. With this deal, which is outlined to be worth $350 million before final adjustment, TotalEnergies EP Gabon has sold its interests in seven mature offshore fields operated by Perenco Oil and Gas Gabon, along with its interests and operatorship in the Cap Lopez oil terminal.

TotalEnergies highlighted that the production of the divested assets stood at 8,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the first three quarters of 2021.

“This transaction is aligned with TotalEnergies’ strategy to enhance its portfolio by divesting mature, high break-even fields,” Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, the president of TotalEnergies EP Gabon, said in a company statement.

“TotalEnergies EP Gabon is refocusing on its operated offshore assets in the Anguille and Torpille sectors and remains a committed oil industry player in Gabon,” the TotalEnergies representative added in the statement.

TotalEnergies has been operating in Gabon for more than 90 years and is a major player in the country’s upstream and downstream businesses, according to TotalEnergies’ website. The company also leads environmental and community outreach initiatives in the country to promote infrastructure, health and medical research, education and training, agriculture and local economic development, its website states.

In July, TotalEnergies revealed that, through its affiliate Total Venezuela, the company decided to transfer its non-operated minority participation of 30.32 percent in Petrocedeño S.A. to Corporation Venezonala de Petróleos. The transaction, which was said to be carried out for a symbolic amount in exchange of a broad indemnity in relation to the past and future participation of TotalEnergies in Petrocedeño, resulted in the recognition of an exceptional capital loss of $1.38 billion in the financial statements of TotalEnergies, the company noted.

In January, the business, then named Total, revealed that it had completed its divestment of a 10 percent interest in onshore Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 to the Nigerian company TNOG Oil & Gas Limited for about $180 million.

