TotalEnergies CEO Visits Cabo Delgado Province In Mozambique

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, has visited the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique to review the security and humanitarian situation.

He visited the Afungi industrial site, the resettlement village of Quitunda, the towns of Palma and Mocimboa da Praia, and met with President Filipe Nyusi to discuss the security and humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado province where the Mozambique LNG project is located.

During this visit, Pouyanné said he has entrusted Jean-Christophe Rufin, a recognized expert in humanitarian action and human rights, with an independent mission to assess the humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado province.

This mission will also evaluate the actions taken by Mozambique LNG and will propose any additional actions to be implemented, if required. The report of this mission will be delivered at the end of February and its conclusions will be shared with all Mozambique LNG's partners, who shall decide whether the conditions are met for resuming project activities.

On April 26, 2021, considering the evolution of the security situation in the north of Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique LNG had decided to withdraw all project personnel from the Afungi site. This situation also led the Mozambique LNG project partners to declare force majeure.

“Since 2021, the situation in Cabo Delgado province has improved significantly, thanks to the support provided by the African countries that committed themselves to restore peace and security. The lifting of the force majeure and the resumption of activities at the Mozambique LNG project site require the restoration of security in the region, the resumption of public services, and the return to normal life for the people of the region.”

“The mission entrusted to Jean-Christophe Rufin should enable Mozambique LNG's partners to assess whether the current situation allows for a resumption of activities while respecting human rights,” said Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies.

Mozambique LNG is the first onshore development of an LNG plant in the country. The project includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum fields located in Offshore Area 1 and the construction of two liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 13.1 mtpa.

TotalEnergies holds a 26.5% interest alongside ENH Rovuma Área Um (15%), Mitsui (20%), ONGC (10%), Beas Rovuma Energy (10%), BPRL Ventures (10%), and PTTEP (8.5%).

