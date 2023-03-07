TotalEnergies Buys Polish Biogas Producer PGB
TotalEnergies has acquired Poland’s main biogas producer, Polska Grupa Biogazowa (PGB), as well as a 200-megawatt development pipeline of solar projects.
With 130 employees in nine Polish regions, PGB is mainly involved in generating renewable heat and power from biogas sourced from organic waste. It owns and operates 17 facilities in production and one under construction, for a total power generation capacity of 166 GWh per year. PGB's portfolio also includes a development pipeline of 23 projects, TotalEnergies said in its statement.
The company’s biogas production capacity has jumped to 1.1 TWh following the PGB acquisition, putting the company in a leading position in the Polish market, Europe’s fourth-largest potential for biogas and biomethane production, estimated at close to 100 terawatt-hours (TWh), the statement outlines.
TotalEnergies is also entering the Polish solar market with the acquisition of six solar projects under development representing a production capacity of 200 MW. Located in northern and western Poland, the first solar farms are expected to come on stream by 2025.
“These agreements illustrate TotalEnergies' commitment to developing its renewable activities in Poland, and in Europe as a whole, to support the European Green Deal,” said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies.
“On the one hand, we are gaining a solid foothold in Poland's biogas market thanks to an existing company’s proven track record, experienced teams, and broad asset base. On the other hand, we are developing our presence in renewable energies with a portfolio of solar projects,” Michel added.
“With these two transactions, we are pleased to be able support Poland in its ambition to develop renewable energies and strengthen its energy sovereignty. We hope we will also have the opportunity to provide Poland with our expertise in offshore wind, an area in which we have formed a partnership with KGHM,” Michel said.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- China Has Played Key Role in Rebalancing Crude Market
- Fitch Solutions Reiterates 2023 Gasoline Price Forecast
- EU to Flex Collective Buying Clout in Gas Market
- Shell Makes Deepwater Discovery Offshore Namibia
- French Energy System Disrupted by Strikes
- TotalEnergies Buys Polish Biogas Producer PGB
- Houston Based Company Buys 37 PSVs for $577MM
- IOG Spuds Blythe H2 Well
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- Is Black Sea a No-Go Area for Oil, Gas Workers Right Now?
- An Inside View of London Oil Week
- Texas Prepares Emergency Response Ahead of Severe Storm
- Hot USA LNG Labor Market Incoming
- 331 Seafarers Currently Stranded in 9 Ukrainian Ports
- Top Headlines: Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Shell CEO Says Cutting Oil, Gas Production Is Not Healthy
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Is There a Chance OPEC+ Enters Maximum Production Mode in 2023?
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts