TotalEnergies Buys Polish Biogas Producer PGB

TotalEnergies has made an investment in its renewable activities in Poland through the acquisition in Polska Grupa Biogazowa.

TotalEnergies has acquired Poland’s main biogas producer, Polska Grupa Biogazowa (PGB), as well as a 200-megawatt development pipeline of solar projects.

With 130 employees in nine Polish regions, PGB is mainly involved in generating renewable heat and power from biogas sourced from organic waste. It owns and operates 17 facilities in production and one under construction, for a total power generation capacity of 166 GWh per year. PGB's portfolio also includes a development pipeline of 23 projects, TotalEnergies said in its statement.

The company’s biogas production capacity has jumped to 1.1 TWh following the PGB acquisition, putting the company in a leading position in the Polish market, Europe’s fourth-largest potential for biogas and biomethane production, estimated at close to 100 terawatt-hours (TWh), the statement outlines.

TotalEnergies is also entering the Polish solar market with the acquisition of six solar projects under development representing a production capacity of 200 MW. Located in northern and western Poland, the first solar farms are expected to come on stream by 2025.

“These agreements illustrate TotalEnergies' commitment to developing its renewable activities in Poland, and in Europe as a whole, to support the European Green Deal,” said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies.

“On the one hand, we are gaining a solid foothold in Poland's biogas market thanks to an existing company’s proven track record, experienced teams, and broad asset base. On the other hand, we are developing our presence in renewable energies with a portfolio of solar projects,” Michel added.

“With these two transactions, we are pleased to be able support Poland in its ambition to develop renewable energies and strengthen its energy sovereignty. We hope we will also have the opportunity to provide Poland with our expertise in offshore wind, an area in which we have formed a partnership with KGHM,” Michel said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com