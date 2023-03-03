TotalEnergies Buys CEPSA UAE Upstream Assets
TotalEnergies has put pen to paper on a deal with CEPSA to acquire the latter’s upstream assets in the United Arab Emirates. The two companies have not disclosed the value of the acquisition that has an effective date of January 1, 2023.
TotalEnergies noted that the assets include a 20 percent participating interest in the Satah Al Razboot (SARB), Umm Lulu, Bin Nasher and Al Bateel (SARB and Umm Lulu) offshore concession. It also includes a 12.88 percent indirect interest in the Mubarraz concession held by Abu Dhabi Oil Company (ADOC), through the acquisition of 20 percent of Cosmo Abu Dhabi Energy Exploration & Production Co. (CEPAD), a company holding a 64.4 percent interest in ADOC, TotalEnergies said.
The SARB and Umm Lulu concession includes two major offshore fields. ADNOC holds a 60 percent interest in this concession, alongside OMV (20 percent). The concession is operated by ADNOC Offshore. The Mubarraz concession is comprised of four producing offshore fields, the statement reads.
Both transactions are subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including formalization of documentation and final approvals.
“This transaction represents another important milestone in our long-standing partnership with ADNOC and will further strengthen our presence in Abu Dhabi where we have been present since 1939”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies. “The acquisition of a 20 percent working interest in SARB and Umm Lulu concession is fully aligned with our strategy of focusing on low-cost, low emission assets.”
In January 2022, TotalEnergies joined Masdar and Siemens Energy in an initiative to drive green hydrogen development and produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel. TotalEnergies also reminded that in July 2022, it signed a strategic partnership agreement with ADNOC that aims to jointly evaluate new growth opportunities through a multi-energy cooperation across the entire energy value chain.
