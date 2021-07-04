TotalEnergies Becomes Rugby World Cup Sponsor

TotalEnergies (NYSE: TOT) has revealed that it has become an official sponsor of the Rugby World Cup France 2023.

The company said it will support the tournament’s mission of making Rugby World Cup France 2023 a moment of sharing and celebration across all regions in France. TotalEnergies noted that the partnership will provide an opportunity for the company to present its broad energy profile to a wider audience and, through this ambition, strengthen ties with its stakeholders.

TotalEnergies highlighted that both it and Rugby World Cup France 2023 are committed to sustainability as an integral part of their strategy, projects, and operations. The company outlined that both parties will work together to create an environmentally responsible event through the deployment of a decarbonized mobility plan and the supply of green energy.

“It is an honor and a pleasure for TotalEnergies to be an official sponsor of Rugby World Cup France 2023,” Patrick Pouyanné, the chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, said in a company statement.

“Integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect are key features of this sport, and they match our company’s values. More importantly, rugby is organized first and foremost around a team, just like TotalEnergies: a collective of women and men committed to the energy transition,” he added.

“France is our home, especially southwestern France, a land of rugby that is an integral part of our history and DNA. We want to celebrate our ties and close relationship with our stakeholders and customers across the country I am delighted that TotalEnergies’ teams will be putting their energy into making this great sports event a festive and popular French success worldwide,” Pouyanne went on to say.

Claude Atcher, CEO of France 2023, said, “TotalEnergies wants to shift lines and play its full role in meeting the climate challenge”.

“We want to move forward together towards the new energies that need to be at the center of Rugby World Cup France 2023, and participate in its positive impact for society. I am delighted to have TotalEnergies, with its know-how and its expertise, among our official sponsors,” he added.

“TotalEnergies is a long-standing supporter of French rugby. We feel certain that its dense nationwide coverage will significantly contribute to our event’s success,” Atcher continued.

Rugby World Cup 2023 will take place in France from September to October 2023, with matches played in nine venues across ten host cities. The tournament will be the 10th men’s Rugby World Cup and the second to be hosted by France after an event in 2007. At the time of writing, TotalEnergies is the only energy company to be an official sponsor of the event.

