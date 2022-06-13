TotalEnergies Becomes First Partner In QatarEnergy's Massive Field

French oil and gas major TotalEnergies has been awarded a 25 percent interest in QatarEnergy’s 32 million ton per annum North Field East (NFE) LNG project, equivalent to one 8 Mtpa LNG train.

The NFE, launched by QatarEnergy in the summer of 2019, is currently under construction. It is intended to increase Qatar's total LNG export capacity from 77 Mtpa to around 110 Mtpa by 2027, thanks to the construction of four 8 Mtpa trains.

The upstream part of the project will develop the southeastern area of the field with 8 platforms, 80 wells, and gas pipelines to the onshore plant.

Paying special attention to environmental and climate challenges, the project will apply the highest standards to reduce emissions. The native CO2 from natural gas production will be captured and sequestrated in a saline aquifer.

Also, the facilities will be connected to the country's electrical grid, which will supply a growing portion of renewable electricity – in line with Qatar’s climate ambitions – thanks to the giant Al Kharsaah solar power plant, which is scheduled to come on stream in 2022, and in which TotalEnergies is a partner.

"This is another historic day for TotalEnergies in Qatar, where we have been present for more than 80 years. Qatar has huge natural gas resources that it intends to develop further to increase the production of the least expensive, the most environmentally respectful, and the best-located LNG. TotalEnergies was present at the beginning of its LNG industry in Qatar some 30 years ago through its interest in Qatargas 1, and then Qatargas 2 in 2005,” Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, said.

“We are very proud that Qatar has chosen again TotalEnergies, this time as the first partner for its new major phase of LNG expansion. It is a clear testimony of the profound trust that the teams have developed together, and it will extend our strategic partnership with Qatar and QatarEnergy for more than 25 years. It is good news for the fight against Climate Change as gas and LNG are key to supporting the energy transition, and notably the shift from coal to gas in many countries.

“With its low costs and low greenhouse gas emissions – thanks to carbon capture and storage – the North Field expansion will be an exemplary and major contribution to our low-carbon LNG growth strategy. This new partnership will indeed enable us to reinforce our global LNG portfolio and, together with Qatar, it will support our ability to contribute to Europe's energy security," Pouyanne added.

“This is a historic landmark for Qatar’s energy industry and the world’s largest LNG development. The North Field East project is an iconic achievement that will not only ensure the optimal utilization of Qatar’s natural resources but will also provide the world with the cleaner and more reliable energy it needs. Today, QatarEnergy is standing at the threshold of a new era with a stronger commitment to energy transition and the safe, reliable, and trustworthy access to cleaner energy,” Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, stated.

“We will continue to power lives in every corner of the world for a better tomorrow for all. This is our commitment. We look forward to working closely with TotalEnergies, who are a long-term strategic partner that we have always trusted to support the efficient and safe delivery of our projects. I would like to thank all the team members in QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies for the excellent collaboration and for all their hard work that has led to this important moment.

“I also would like to express thanks and appreciation to the project’s team and to the Qatargas organization for continuing to deliver the NFE project, and with an outstanding safety record. We are forever grateful to the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and for His unlimited support of Qatar’s energy sector,” Al-Kaabi stated.

