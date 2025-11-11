TotalEnergies Bags 10-Year Data4 Green Power Supply Contract

TotalEnergies SE has won a 10-year contract to supply Data4 data centers in Spain with a total of 610 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable electricity starting 2026.

The power will come from Spanish wind and solar farms with a combined capacity of 30 MW. The plants "are about to start production", a joint statement said.

"As European leader in the data center industry, Data4 is now established in six countries, and announced its plan to invest nearly EUR 2 billion [$2.32 billion] by 2030 to develop its campuses in Spain. This agreement with TotalEnergies reaffirms Data4's engagement to fully integrate renewable energy across all its locations", the statement added.

"The PPA with Data4 follows similar contracts signed by TotalEnergies with STMicroelectronics, Saint-Gobain, Air Liquide, Amazon, LyondellBasell, Merck, Microsoft, Orange and Sasol, and provides a further illustration of TotalEnergies’ ability to develop innovative solutions by leveraging its diverse asset portfolio to support its customers’ decarbonization efforts", the statement said.

Sophie Chevalier, senior vice president for flexible power and integration at France's TotalEnergies, said, "Our 'Clean Firm Power' solutions are specifically designed to meet our clients' requirements in terms of cost, consumption profile and environmental commitment. These solutions are based on our integrated power portfolio, combining both renewable and flexible assets, and contribute to achieving our target of 12 percent profitability in the power sector".

Francois Sterin, chief operation officer at Paris-based Data4, said, "This agreement reaffirms Data4's commitment to renewable energy which is more crucial than ever as the race for AI accelerates and the energy capacity required for all data centers in Spain is expected to more than triple by 2030".

TotalEnergies says it is developing a 3-GW solar portfolio under agreements signed 2020 with Powertis and Solarbay Renewable Energy, as well as with Ignis.

Earlier this year TotalEnergies inaugurated a cluster of solar power projects near Sevilla. It said at the time these represent the company's biggest solar plant cluster in Europe, with a collective capacity of 263 MW,

"This solar field will produce 515 GWh per year of renewable electricity, equivalent to the consumption of over 150,000 Spanish households, and will avoid 245,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year", TotalEnergies said in a press release May 22. "Most of the electricity produced will be sold through long-term power purchase agreements and the rest will be sold on the wholesale market".

TotalEnergies aims to reach 35 GW gross renewables-sourced generation capacity by the end of 2025 and over 100 terawatt hours of net electricity production by 2030. As of the end of the third quarter of 2025, TotalEnergies had 32.3 GW gross installed renewables capacity, up 2.1 GW from the prior three-month period and over eight GW year-on-year according to the company.

