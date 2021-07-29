TotalEnergies Announces Amazon Partnership

TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) has announced a new strategic collaboration with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

As part of the partnership, TotalEnergies said it will contribute to Amazon’s commitment to power its operations with 100 percent renewable energy, while Amazon will help it accelerate its digital transformation.

TotalEnergies and Amazon have signed power purchase agreements for a commitment of 474 megawatts of renewable capacity in the U.S. and Europe under the deal and expect to expand their cooperation in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Amazon currently has a commitment to power operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

TotalEnergies also outlined that it will accelerate its move to the cloud with the collaboration, boosting its IT transformation, the digitization of its operations, and its digital innovation with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a key cloud provider. The company said its digital factory will benefit from the breadth and depth of AWS services including infrastructure, speed, reliability, and innovative services.

“TotalEnergies is deeply committed to reducing the carbon emissions of its operations and supporting its customers to do the same around the world,” Stéphane Michel, the president of gas, renewables, and power at TotalEnergies, said in a company statement.

“By signing this agreement, we are proud to enter into this key collaboration with Amazon and to accompany them on their journey to carbon neutrality,” he added. “We are also counting on Amazon and AWS to help us advance our exponential shift in the speed, scale, and advancement of digitalization,” the TotalEnergies representative continued.

Kathrin Buvac, the vice president of AWS Strategic Industries, said, “working with TotalEnergies on innovative cloud technologies to ‎drive reductions in carbon emissions and present new renewable energy sources is a tremendous opportunity”.

“This collaboration will not only accelerate TotalEnergies’ migration to the cloud but also contribute toward Amazon’s commitment to power our operations with 100 percent renewable energy,” Buvac added.

Last month, TotalEnergies revealed that it had partnered with Uber to accelerate the transition of Uber’s drivers towards electric mobility. Back in March, the company agreed to collaborate with Microsoft as strategic partners to further digital transformation and support progress toward net zero emissions.

TotalEnergies, which has an ambition to get to net zero by 2050, is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity which it says should account for up to 40 percent of its sales by 2050.

