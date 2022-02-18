TotalEnergies And Honeywell Pen Plastic Recycling Agreement
French major TotalEnergies and U.S. conglomerate Honeywell have inked a strategic agreement to promote the development of advanced plastic recycling.
Under the agreement, Honeywell will agree to supply TotalEnergies with Recycled Polymer Feedstock (RPF) using its UpCycle Process Technology at the recently announced Honeywell and Sacyr advanced recycling plant, intended to be built in Andalucía, Spain.
TotalEnergies will purchase and convert this raw material into virgin-quality polymers, which could be used for food-grade packaging and other high demanding applications.
The UpCycle plant, which will be owned by a joint venture between Honeywell and Sacyr, is planned to process and convert yearly 30,000 tons of mixed plastic waste into RFP, that may otherwise be destined for landfill or incineration.
The projected startup of the UpCycle plant is expected in 2023, with RPF to be used for the manufacturing of high-quality polymers in TotalEnergies’ European-based production units.
With identical properties to virgin polymers, the recycled polymers are expected to be suitable for a wide range of applications including food-grade applications, such as flexible and rigid food packaging containers.
This first planned project represents the start of the collaboration between TotalEnergies and Honeywell in the field of advanced recycling. Both parties are committed to addressing the issue of plastic waste and helping to build a more circular and sustainable economy in Europe, and the rest of the world.
"We are pleased to partner with Honeywell to tackle the issue of plastic waste through the development of advanced plastic recycling, and thereby the circular economy, one of the pillars of sustainable development. This project, with a 2023 targeted startup, will contribute to meet our ambition of producing 30 percent recycled and renewable polymers by 2030," said Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President for Polymers at TotalEnergies.
“Plastics demand will continue to grow, so it’s critical to create a linkage between waste management and plastics production to strengthen a circular flow of plastics,” said Ben Owens, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions.
“The relationship with TotalEnergies will provide a strong recycled polymer feedstock offtake partner and coupled with our recently announced advanced recycling plant with Sacyr, Honeywell is leading the drive toward a more circular plastics economy,” Owens added.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford Take Cut of $2B ADNOC Deals
- The 800lb Gorilla That's Spooking Investors
- Noble Rakes In New Rig Deals As Market Improves
- Lukoil Completes $1.45B Shah Deniz Stake Buy
- Saipem Fined $218MM In Alleged Corruption Case, Plans Appeal
- Enauta Restarts Production From Second Atlanta Well
- Eni Profit Surges
- Crescent Buys Uinta Oil And Gas Assets In Utah
- ConocoPhillips Completes $1.6B APLNG Stake Purchase
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction
- Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down
- ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1B Permian Sale
- Most Oil Companies Unprofitable or Breaking Even
- What Was the USA Oil and Gas Average Wage in 2021?
- McDermott Scores Largest-Ever Renewables Contract
- ExxonMobil Starts Production From Second Development Off Guyana
- Cuadrilla Ordered to Abandon UK Shale Wells
- Permian Oil Output Sets Another Record
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction