TotalEnergies and ENEOS Team Up for SAF Study
TotalEnergies and ENEOS Corporation have announced a collaboration to jointly conduct a feasibility study to assess the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at the ENEOS Negishi Refinery in Yokohama city, Japan.
According to a joint statement posted by the companies, TotalEnergies and ENEOS have already started to conduct a study for feedstock procurement and production of SAF. A proposed unit related to the project would have a capacity of 300,000 tons per year of SAF and would process waste or residue sourced from the circular economy - mainly used cooking oil and animal fat - the companies highlighted, adding that they are considering establishing a new joint venture to produce the fuel.
The collaboration would leverage the companies’ respective areas of excellence and expertise for the development of the sustainable supply chain of SAF in Japan around 2025, TotalEnergies and ENEOS noted in the joint statement.
“Responding to the significant challenge of global climate change, the two energy companies have been working to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions on a global scale together with their customers, paving the way for a decarbonized, recycling-oriented society,” the businesses said in the joint statement.
“In the airline industry, dealing with global decarbonization has become an urgent issue and SAF is expected to be an effective way to reduce CO2 emission. In Japan, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has set a target of 10 percent SAF use to be achieved by 2030,” they added in the statement.
On April 13, TotalEnergies and ENEOS signed a separate joint venture agreement to develop onsite business to business solar distributed generation across Asia. The 50/50 Joint Venture between two companies plans to develop two gigawatts of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years, TotalEnergies highlighted.
Last month, TotalEnergies noted that its Normandy platform had successfully started the production of SAF. The new site complements the biojet fuel production capacities of La Mède biorefinery (Bouches-du-Rhône) and the Oudalle plant (Seine-Maritime), TotalEnergies highlighted.
In October last year, TotalEnergies revealed that it, Air France, the Metropole and the Airport of Nice Côte d’Azur had joined forces to operate a flight fueled with SAF. Air France Flight 6235 took off for Orly Airport in Paris after being loaded with 30 percent SAF produced by TotalEnergies in its French plants, the company outlined.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
- Extinction Rebellion Occupies Shell Headquarters In London
- Eni Offloads First Cargo From Mexican FPSO
- Murphy Oil Gets First Oil From King's Quay Platform In Gulf Of Mexico
- Eni Makes Oil And Gas Discoveries In Egypt Western Desert
- U.S. Upstream M&A Going Strong With $14Bn In First Quarter Of 2022
- Petrobras Gets $1.12 Bn For Atapu Stake From Shell
- Europe Has No Immediate Alternative To Russia Gas, Putin Says
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.