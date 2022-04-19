TotalEnergies and ENEOS Team Up for SAF Study

A proposed unit related to the project would have a capacity of 300,000 tons per year of SAF.

TotalEnergies and ENEOS Corporation have announced a collaboration to jointly conduct a feasibility study to assess the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at the ENEOS Negishi Refinery in Yokohama city, Japan.

According to a joint statement posted by the companies, TotalEnergies and ENEOS have already started to conduct a study for feedstock procurement and production of SAF. A proposed unit related to the project would have a capacity of 300,000 tons per year of SAF and would process waste or residue sourced from the circular economy - mainly used cooking oil and animal fat - the companies highlighted, adding that they are considering establishing a new joint venture to produce the fuel.

The collaboration would leverage the companies’ respective areas of excellence and expertise for the development of the sustainable supply chain of SAF in Japan around 2025, TotalEnergies and ENEOS noted in the joint statement.

“Responding to the significant challenge of global climate change, the two energy companies have been working to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions on a global scale together with their customers, paving the way for a decarbonized, recycling-oriented society,” the businesses said in the joint statement.

“In the airline industry, dealing with global decarbonization has become an urgent issue and SAF is expected to be an effective way to reduce CO2 emission. In Japan, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has set a target of 10 percent SAF use to be achieved by 2030,” they added in the statement.

On April 13, TotalEnergies and ENEOS signed a separate joint venture agreement to develop onsite business to business solar distributed generation across Asia. The 50/50 Joint Venture between two companies plans to develop two gigawatts of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years, TotalEnergies highlighted.

Last month, TotalEnergies noted that its Normandy platform had successfully started the production of SAF. The new site complements the biojet fuel production capacities of La Mède biorefinery (Bouches-du-Rhône) and the Oudalle plant (Seine-Maritime), TotalEnergies highlighted.

In October last year, TotalEnergies revealed that it, Air France, the Metropole and the Airport of Nice Côte d’Azur had joined forces to operate a flight fueled with SAF. Air France Flight 6235 took off for Orly Airport in Paris after being loaded with 30 percent SAF produced by TotalEnergies in its French plants, the company outlined.

