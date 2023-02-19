TotalEnergies and Corio Partner Up on Taiwanese Formosa 3 Project

Major offshore wind and renewable energy players, TotalEnergies and Corio Generation have joined forces to develop the Formosa 3 project in Taiwan. Under the joint venture agreement, Corio will take the position of the lead developer and the majority shareholder with a 50 percent plus 10 shares stake in the project.

The joint venture agreement follows Taiwanese Bureau of Energy’s confirmation that Formosa 3’s Haiding 2 windfarm had been awarded 600 MW grid capacity following the first phase of the country’s Round 3 auctions.

The Formosa 3 project comprises three proposed windfarms – Haiding 1, 2 and 3 – in Changhua county on the central-western coast of Taiwan. The project received Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approvals in 2018, with an EIA-approved capacity of around 2 GW.

The windfarm development is expected to contribute to Taiwan’s ambitious plans for the green energy transition and represents a multi-billion investment from the partners and project lenders up to the end of construction. Future investments will be made in proportion to the partners’ project shareholdings.

“We are very pleased to team up again with our strategic partner Corio, this time to develop offshore wind in Taiwan. This marks a new step toward supporting Taiwan’s energy transition, bringing sustainable, low-cost energy to the country. It also demonstrates our dedication to build up our global multi-energy business model through a series of investments to grow our worldwide renewable portfolio from 17 GW in 2022 to 35 GW in 2025, in line with our ambition to be one of the top 5 renewables developers by 2030,” said Vincent Stoquart, Senior Vice-President Renewables at TotalEnergies.

“Corio has one of the largest offshore wind project portfolios worldwide with more than 20 GW in development. As a transformative source of clean and reliable energy, we believe offshore wind offers huge benefits to Taiwan’s communities and economy. The Formosa 3 windfarms will support job creation and provide many opportunities for local businesses to participate in the green energy transition,” said Jonathan Cole, CEO of Corio Generation.

