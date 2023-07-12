TotalEnergies, Algeria Ink Gas, Renewables Cooperation

Algeria’s state-owned Sonatrach SPA and TotalEnergies SE have signed three agreements on gas supply and gas and renewables development.

In one of the three deals with Algeria that the French global energy major announced this week, a contract for LNG from Sonatrach has been extended, ensuring a supply for Europe of two million metric tons annually till 2024. To be delivered to the French port of Fos-Cavaou, the Algeria-sourced LNG will “contribute directly to energy security in France and Europe”, TotalEnergies said in a press release.

The French global energy major had already extended its subscription to Algerian LNG for three more years. This earlier extension included the subcharter by Sonatrach of a TotalEnergies LNG tanker, as announced by the latter June 25, 2020.

TotalEnergies and Sonatrach have also agreed to raise gas production in the Tin Fouye Tabankort II and Tin Fouye Tabankort Sud fields in the south of the North African country. The projects include the drilling of more wells and the upgrade of existing facilities. “The combined production of the two fields is expected to exceed 100,000 boe [barrels of oil equivalent] per day by 2026, versus a level of around 60,000 boe per day in 2022, thus increasing the potential export of Algerian gas to the European market”, TotalEnergies said.

In the third pact, the two will cooperate on “renewables projects to solarize exploration and production sites for oil and gas; a study of the potential for renewable, low-carbon hydrogen for the export market; an R&D [research and development] program in low carbon energies and the energy transition”.

The partnerships “testify to TotalEnergies’ close ties to Algeria, whose resources contribute directly to Europe’s energy supply and security”, chair and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in the media statement. “We are also delighted to be able to support Algeria in its energy transition and in the development of its huge potential for renewable energy production.”

TotalEnergies earlier said it has been tapping into its diverse LNG portfolio to help bridge the supply gap in Europe caused by embargos on Russian energy in response to its invasion of Ukraine February 2022.

“Europe is facing a historic gas supply crisis caused by the sharp drop in flows from Russia. Since the beginning of this crisis, TotalEnergies has mobilized its LNG portfolio, which is broad and flexible, to send available LNG to Europe and to use its 18 Mt/y [metric tons per year] regasification capacity”, Stephane Michel, president for gas, renewables and power at TotalEnergies, said in a statement January 13 announcing the startup of an LNG terminal on the German side of the Baltic Sea.

“Thanks to the start-up of the Lubmin terminal, TotalEnergies will be able to add to this effort and increase its imports to Europe to over 20 Mt/y, or about 15 percent of the continent’s regasification capacity.”

In another relevant development, TotalEnergies also simultaneously announced this week the production startup of the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea, a co-development with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan earlier this year signed a deal with four European Union countries to increase gas supply from the Eurasian producer to the continent.

The first phase of the Absheron project has a capacity of 141.26 million cubic feet of gas per day and 12,000 barrels of condensate a day.

“The development of the Absheron field provides an additional gas supply to meet growing demand, at a competitive technical cost and low greenhouse gas emissions intensity, in line with TotalEnergies’ strategy”, TotalEnergies said in a separate statement.

In April Azerbaijan agreed to increase gas deliveries to Europe via Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

"In 2021, we delivered 8 billion cubic meters to Europe. And this year, our target is 12", Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev told the signing ceremony for the agreement April 24, according to a transcript on the presidential website.

