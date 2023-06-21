TotalEnergies Agrees to Sell Biomethane to Saint-Gobain France
TotalEnergies will be selling 100 GW of biomethane to Saint-Gobain France over a three-year period starting in 2024.
The biomethane will be produced by TotalEnergies at its BioBéarn biomethane plant, which came on stream at the beginning of the year and whose production is certified sustainable by ISCC under the highest sustainability criteria of the European Union REDII Directive.
TotalEnergies said it is one of the very first producers to obtain this certification in France. By acquiring the Guarantees of Origin, and thanks to their sustainable certification, Saint-Gobain will be able to attest, within the framework of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, to the decarbonization of its energy consumption in France, TotalEnergies noted. This contract is also an example of a purely commercial sale, i.e., non-subsidized, of biomethane, the company highlighted.
“With this contract, TotalEnergies is supporting Saint-Gobain in its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in France, in line with TotalEnergies' ambition to help its customers decarbonize their activities. It is also a first step towards the emergence in Europe of a merchant biomethane market, allowing the development of production without public subsidies," said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies.
"This contract is also in line with our ambition to actively participate in the development of biogas in France, and more widely in the world,” he added.
"The signing of this contract opens up promising prospects for biomethane players to develop infrastructures on the French territory,” Thierry Fournier, General Director of Saint-Gobain France, said.
“This first for Saint-Gobain in France demonstrates the intention to diversify the sourcing of decarbonized energy, supporting the development and viability of new local energy networks. This decarbonized energy supply is also part of Saint-Gobain's commitment to reduce its CO2 emissions by 33% (from scopes 1 and 2) by 2030 compared with 2017, and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050", he added.
TotalEnergies’ current biogas production stands at 1.1 TWh with the goal to boost the production to 20 TWh per year by 2030. The company’s biomethane production in 2021 stood at 0.5 TWh with the aim to reach 2 TWh in 2025.
