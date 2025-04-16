TotalEnergies Agrees 15-year LNG Supply Deal with Enadom

'We are pleased to have signed this agreement to answer, alongside AES and its partners, the energy needs of the Dominican Republic', said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President LNG at TotalEnergies.

Global energy major TotalEnergies SE signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with Energia Natural Dominicana Enadom, S.R.L. (Enadom) for the delivery of 400,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year. TotalEnergies said in a media release that the HoA with the joint venture between AES Dominicana and Energas in the Dominican Republic is subject to the finalization of sale and purchase agreements (SPAs). Once the SPAs are signed, the agreement will start in mid-2027, with a 15-year term, and the price will be indexed to Henry Hub.

The deal enables Enadom to supply natural gas to the 470 MW combined-cycle power plant, currently under construction, which will increase the country's electricity generation capacity, TotalEnergies said. This project contributes to the energy transition of the Dominican Republic by reducing its dependence on coal and fuel oil through the use of a less carbon-intensive energy source, natural gas, the company said.

"We are pleased to have signed this agreement to answer, alongside AES and its partners, the energy needs of the Dominican Republic. This new contract underscores TotalEnergies' leadership in the LNG sector and our commitment to supporting the island's energy transition. It will be a natural outlet for our US LNG supply which will progressively increase”, Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President LNG at TotalEnergies, said.

TotalEnergies said it is the world’s third largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 40 Mt/y in 2024 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies.

“This agreement with TotalEnergies is the result of the confidence placed in the Dominican Republic's energy sector and, specifically, in Enadom and AES. This partnership, alongside Enadom's, has demonstrated investment capabilities in providing natural gas to the Dominican electricity market by ensuring a reliable, competitive, and environmentally responsible energy supply. Enadom is proud to play a pivotal role in the expansion and strengthening of the nation's energy matrix in the Dominican Republic”, Edwin De los Santos, Chief Executive Officer at Enadom, said.

