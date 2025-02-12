TotalEnergies Advances Drilling Near Venus Discovery in Orange Basin

TotalEnergies finished drilling Tamboti-1X and spudded Marula-1X, both exploration wells in block 2913B - which contains the Venus discovery - on the Namibian side of the offshore Orange Basin.

TotalEnergies SE and its partners have finished drilling Tamboti-1X and have spudded Marula-1X, both exploration wells in block 2913B - which contains the Venus discovery - on the Namibian side of the offshore Orange Basin.

Drilled to a total measured depth of 6,450 meters (21,161.42 feet), Tamboti-1X showed 85 meters (278.87 feet) of net reservoir in lower-quality Upper Cretaceous sandstones belonging to the Mangetti fan system, co-venturer Impact Oil & Gas Ltd. said in a press release.

Results from a drill stem test were being analyzed, it said. Drilling was conducted by the semi-submersible rig Deepsea Mira, owned by Northern Ocean Ltd. and operated by Odfjell Drilling Ltd.

“With further analysis of the Tamboti-1X results underway, the outcome of this well, within the northern region of Block 2913B, highlights the potential of Namibia’s deep offshore play”, Impact chief executive Siraj Ahmed commented.

Tamboti-1X sits about 12 kilometers (7.46 miles) northeast of the Mangetti-1X exploration well and around 25 km north-northwest of the Venus-2A appraisal well, according to London-based Impact. Both nearby wells are part of the Venus light oil field, discovered 2022 via the Venus-1X well.

Meanwhile, drilling started at Marula-1X, in the southern part of 2913B. “This well will target Albian-aged sandstones, within the Marula fan complex and has the potential to unlock further exploration targets across the south, which is an area lying at the heart of the prolific Kudu source-rock kitchen”, Impact said.

It added, “The Joint Venture is continuing to progress the proposed development of the Venus Field, with development studies ongoing”. The field has been appraised via a sidetrack to the discovery well, as well as Venus-1A, Venus-2A and Mangetti-1X.

“The Venus Field is expected to be the first development in Block 2913B, producing 150kb/d [150,000 barrels a day] of ~45° API oil, with final investment decision expected by the first half of 2026”, Impact said.

At year-end, the rig is expected to move onto drilling the Olympe prospect on the adjacent Block 2912, Impact said.

Block 2913B, also known as Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) 56, spans 8,215 square km (3,171.83 square miles) offshore southern Namibia. The block has water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

TotalEnergies EP Namibia BV is operator with a 50.5 percent stake. QatarEnergy owns 30 percent, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) 10 percent and Impact Oil and Gas Namibia (Pty.) Ltd. 9.5 percent.

Block 2912, or PEL 91, covers approximately 7,884 square km. Water depths range from 3,000 meters to 3,900 meters.

TotalEnergies is also operator with a 47.2 percent interest. QatarEnergy holds 28.3 percent, NAMCOR 15 percent and Impact 9.5 percent.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com