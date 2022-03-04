TotalEnergies Adds $50MM To Southeast Asia Forestry Fund

TotalEnergies will be contributing $50 million to the 'Tropical Asia Forest Fund 2' managed by New Forests.

French energy major TotalEnergies will be contributing $50 million to the ‘Tropical Asia Forest Fund 2’ (TAFF2) managed by New Forests, which aims at investing in certified plantations and native forest conservation projects in various countries across South-East Asia including Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

TotalEnergies’ investment will contribute significantly to the fund's goal of building a diverse portfolio of six to eight forestry assets for a total investment of $300 million.

The acquisition, development, and sustainable management of these forestry assets will also allow TAFF2 to contribute directly to a variety of economic activities, including lumber, rubber, and carbon credits with co-benefits, thus strengthening local value chains.

The fund will focus on high Environmental, Social, and Governance impact activities, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

All investments will be managed per the performance standards of the International Finance Corporation and the standards developed by international forest certification labels such as the Forest Stewardship Council and the Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification.

According to TotalEnergies, these forestry assets will create local employment, create economic development opportunities for local communities through programs aiming at artisanal producers, reinforce biodiversity corridors, and protect primary forests.

“We are pleased to support the first close of TAFF2, allowing us to extend our presence in Asia and diversify our portfolio of nature-based carbon sinks,” said Adrien Henry, Vice President of Nature-Based Solutions at TotalEnergies.

“TotalEnergies' climate ambition is based on a panel of tangible actions, aiming first to prevent and then to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, and finally to offset residual emissions,” Henry added.

“Asia is central to the economic and sustainability transformations happening in the 21st century. Asia has an important role to play in aligning its growth with climate positive, nature positive, and sustainable development outcomes,” David Brand, Chief Executive Officer of New Forests stated.

“We appreciate the role TotalEnergies has played in helping to scale investment in the blended finance structure to mobilize more capital towards high social and environmental impact outcomes,” Brand concluded.

